Columbia College women’s cross country took first place Saturday at the ZK Maple Leaf Invite hosted by Baker University.
The Cougars won the title behind an individual title from freshman Peri Welch, who finished the 4K in 15 minutes, 5.35 seconds. Mikayla Sehlmeyer placed second in the individual standings.
The men’s team finished third at the same event. It was led by Jerod Rottinghaus’ fourth-place individual finish. The Cougars had two other top-15 finishers — Carter Brocato (10th) and Dean Frossard (13th).
Both teams will participate in the Larry Young Invite at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
CC women’s soccer beats Grand View
Columbia College women’s soccer topped Grand View 2-0. The Cougars were led by goals from Jewel Morelan and Maddy Schrader.
Morelan scored in the first half off an assist from Emilia Zolesio Fernandez Blanco. Schrader sealed the win in the second half on an unassisted finish.
The No. 12 ranked Cougars travel to William Penn on Sept. 11 for their next match.
Columbia College eSports falls to St. Clair
Columbia College eSports’ CAA Summer Championship Series ended in defeat Saturday. The Cougars lost to St. Clair 4-1.
Columbia College volleyball loses to Life
Columbia College volleyball fell to Life in four sets. The Cougars’ record now stands at 7-3 for the season.
The sets finished 25-22, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-23.
Columbia also lost to No. 3 Midland in straight sets.
Stephens soccer falls to Brescia
Stephens soccer lost 1-0 to Brescia. Duda Feres scored an unassisted goal to down the Stars.
Stephens’ (1-3) next match is at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Iowa Wesleyan at home.
Missouri volleyball beats Northern Kentucky
Missouri volleyball beat Northern Kentucky in straight sets (26-24, 25-22 and 25-20) to win its first game of the season Saturday.
MU’s next game in the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Kentucky, is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday against South Dakota.
Battle softball falls to Truman
Battle softball dropped its game to Truman 10-5. Ainsley Stubbs recorded four strikeouts in the circle and got three hits, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Patriots.
The Spartans face Rock Bridge at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Rock Bridge boys soccer loses to Liberty
Rock Bridge lost to Liberty 2-1 on Saturday. Carson Nolan and Gordo Garcia scored the goals for the Eagles.
Patrick O’Day made some important saves in the Liberty goal to win the match for the Eagles.
Tolton boys XC wins New Haven InviteReigning MSHSAA Class 2 state champion Tolton continued to dominate the competition Saturday morning, winning the New Haven Invite for the third consecutive year. Tolton won by 37 points over the rest of the field.
The Trailblazers scored 30 points, with three runners scoring inside the top 10. Garrett Wilmes led the trio of top-10 finishers with a fourth-place finish with time of 17:31.6 and was followed up by Owen Hartline and John Glaude, who finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
Luke Knollmeyer and Zane Meyer finished within seconds of one another in 16th and 17th, keeping the Tolton one through five split under 75 seconds.
Although the Tolton girls individually owned the top two spots, the Trailblazers came one point shy in the team competition.
Elyse Wilmes and Madison Taylor finished 1-2 with times of 19:8.48 and 19:44.72, respectively.
Tolton hosts the Tolton Catholic Invitational on Saturday.
Bruins boys XC second in Augustana Twilight
The Rock Bridge boys cross country team finished second in the Augustana Twilight Invitational.
The Bruins scored 64 points in the invite, earning the second spot on the podium with six runners inside the top 50.
Rock Bridge’s Andrew Hauser finished second in the 5K event with a time of 15:47.76. Ian Kemey finished 10th with a time of 16:26.66.
Weston Jokerst and Ethan Wample finished inside the top 20. Ethan Wampler rounded out the scoring five with a 22nd place finish overall and a 21st place finish amongst the scorers with a 16:49.66.
The Rock Bridge girls finished third in South Dakota.
The Bruins had 155 points. Carolyn Ford was the Bruins’ best finisher, placing sixth in 18:38.35. Brooke Walker followed up Ford’s performance with a 15th place finish of her own with a time of 19:35.42.
The remaining of the Bruin scorers were Maci Steuber, Ava Beary and Grace Parsons who scored 26th, 43rd and 67th respectively.
The Bruins return to action next Saturday in St. Louis.
Hickman boys XC fourth in Liberty Invite
Hickman boys cross country placed two runners inside the top 15 to finish fourth in the Tim Nixon Invitational.
Evan Hughes finished third overall with a time of 16:34.7. Will Cherrington was 15th.
The Hickman girls only raced four in Saturday’s varsity race, highlighted by a 17th-place finish for Ellie Eastman
in 21:10.1. Hattie Hayes finished with a time of 23:29.2, followed by Elliette Orr at 23:45.3 and Taehee Oh following close behind with a time of 23:53.6.
The Kewpies will compete next Saturday at the Forest Park XC Festival.