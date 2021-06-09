Columbia College outfielder Taylor Barnes and pitcher Lexi Dickerson were named to the NAIA All-American Honorable Mention Team.
Barnes finished the season with three home runs and a .432 batting average. She ranked third in the NAIA with 1.3 runs scored per game and one stolen base per game. She also was ranked fourth in the NAIA in stolen base attempts per game and 11th for total stolen bases and total steal attempts.
Dickerson went 18-2 on the season in the circle and had a 1.03 ERA, which was good for fifth-best in the NAIA. She finished with 163 strikeouts and 25 runs allowed .