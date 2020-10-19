Junior goalkeeper Liam Gibbs and senior defender Abigail Meyer were named American Midwest Conference defensive players of the week Monday.
Gibbs had two wins in net for the men this week, including a five-save performance in Wednesday’s win over Missouri Valley College. It’s the second straight week he has recieved the conference honor.
The women beat Central Baptist College 9-0 in their lone game this week, with Meyer anchoring the defense that didn’t allow the Mustangs to get a shot on goal. She also scored once herself.
Forwards Jewel Morelan and Joey Spotanski were also recognized for notable performances. Morelan had two goals in the blowout win against CBC and Spotanski had three scores and an assist in two games.