Cameron VanLeer is not your typical men’s basketball recruit.
When VanLeer announced his commitment to Columbia College men’s basketball April 15, he joined Rock Bridge’s Brant Bowers and Jacob Ungles as the third member to join the Cougars 2020 recruiting class in two weeks. But there’s one big difference between the Bruins recruits and VanLeer.
Bowers and Ungles are finishing up their high school careers next month.
VanLeer is already halfway through his college career — he’s been a student at Columbia College since the fall of 2018.
In a way, VanLeer is as much of a homegrown product as the Rock Bridge recruits. He’s studied in Columbia, majoring in business administration at CC, and has been an athlete here as well, playing golf on Columbia College’s men’s golf team. He chose to come to Columbia to continue his athletic career, but basketball was never supposed to be a part of the picture.
“That first year of playing at Columbia College, I mean I really enjoyed playing golf, but then basketball season came, and I went to a few games, and I could just tell that I missed it,” VanLeer said.
A tough decision
Two years ago, that same desire to keep playing wasn’t quite there. After playing basketball most of his life, most recently as a shooting guard, VanLeer had physically started to feel the effects during his senior year at Pacific High School. At the same time, his golf career took off, and the success he had after reaching state all four years of high school made the prospect of playing into college more appealing. Colleges began to recruit VanLeer to play either golf or basketball, and in some cases, both.
Columbia College was one of those schools. After VanLeer caught Cougars head golf coach John Utley’s eye, the men’s basketball team started pursuing him, too.
“I got a chance to see him play in the summer and then even his senior season,” men’s basketball coach Tomas Brock said. “I saw him play a couple of times, and we were interested in recruiting Cameron out of high school. And then we knew that coach Utley was recruiting him actively as a golfer, and so we had discussed with Cameron the potential out of high school of playing both sports.”
Soon it became not just a question of which school to attend, but which sport to play — the one that was a key part of the VanLeer family’s identity or the newer and less physically demanding sport?
“Deep down I knew I still kind of wanted to play basketball,” VanLeer said. “I just didn’t know if I’d be able to handle the academics and two sports right out of high school. … Ultimately coach Utley at Columbia College just kind of enticed me to go to Columbia College and see how golf would work out.”
Back to the court
Golf has worked out for VanLeer, but getting back to basketball was almost inevitable, considering the family he comes from.
The name VanLeer may sound familiar to Missouri fans. Cameron is the younger brother of former Missouri men’s basketball player Cullen VanLeer, who was a member of the team from 2015-19. Cullen started 30 games for the Tigers over his first three years, but fans may remember him most for medically retiring prior to his senior season after he sustained a knee injury late in 2018.
“Some brothers don’t get along very well,” Cameron said. “But we get along and we share everything with each other. So along with that and going to pretty much every Mizzou game we could make if I didn’t have a game in high school, it’s just awesome to go watch your brother play and have the reputation he had.”
It may be that relationship with his brother that still makes Cameron a compelling recruit. While he stepped away from the organized game two years ago, it didn’t mean he’d given up basketball completely. Along with Cullen, Cameron helps run a small basketball skills camp for fourth grade through high school students called CVL-squared, a project they started in 2018 and hope to continue this summer despite the coronavirus.
Born out of their own experience with skills camps, the brothers have continued the workouts after both went away to college. It’s kept Cameron involved in the game even after he stopped playing. And Cullen’s connection to Brandon Wendel, a senior on CC’s team that played summer ball with the older VanLeer, also kept Cameron close to the team.
Combined with the amount of games he went to and the relationships he built with Wendel, graduate assistants and a manager on the team, the itch to get back on the court became too great to ignore.
“I enjoy golf and I love spending time with my golf team, but there’s nothing like getting up in the morning when you know it’s game day and the process of just going through the whole day of basketball, where you know you’re playing later that night,” VanLeer said. “It’s just a different kind of adrenaline rush that I was missing most.”
VanLeer was confident he could handle the workload that came with being a two-sport athlete and was willing to do what it took to get back on the court. Early this past semester, he reached out to the team and began the conversations about joining the Cougars, this time as a basketball player.
“Once he did reach out and say ‘Hey coach, I’m missing the game of basketball, and would you have any interest in me joining your team?’ I said ‘Of course,’” Brock said. “I do certainly think he’s a college-level player, and I think he’s now got the potential to continue what’s been a good college golf career but also could potentially be a really good college basketball player.”
Joining the team
VanLeer joined the Cougars in an interesting time for the world of sports. With leagues and campuses shut down due to the coronavirus, Brock has had to go about his entire recruiting process differently. His 2020 class is shaping up well, but there are still a few spots left to round out this year’s class.
“We’ve had to adjust our normal process of recruiting,” Brock said. “I know recruits in the 2020 class have had to adjust as well. They’re not able to physically step on campuses as much as classes in the past, and sometimes it’s hard to make a really good decision about where you fit without physically being on a campus and meeting people.”
When the Cougars can eventually get back to campus and start team activities, VanLeer understands there will be a learning curve. The college game is not the same thing as playing pickup or working kids out over the summer. The pace of the game and the size and athletic ability of the opposition are going to be a lot tougher. But neither Brock or VanLeer are worried about the shooting guard’s ability to become a threat for the Cougars.
“Number one, he’s got really good size and length for the guard position,” Brock said. “I think one of the things he did well in high school was that he used that size and was a really good passer. He could kind of play over the top of smaller guards.”
“I’m going to try to use these last two off years off basketball as an asset,” VanLeer said. “My body feels fresher than it’s ever felt, and I don’t feel worn down anymore.”
The circumstances surrounding his recruitment may have made his name known, but if the newest member of the Cougars can help his team to the AMC Tournament Finals and a return to the NAIA Tournament, VanLeer could become more than just the two-sport athlete and younger brother of Cullen VanLeer.