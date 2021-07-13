Catcher Kenny Piper adjusts his helmet (copy)

Columbia College catcher Kenny Piper adjusts his helmet during the second game of a double header against Missouri Baptist on April 12 in Columbia. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

 Danielle Pycior/Missourian

Columbia College catcher Kenny Piper was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB Draft on Tuesday. Piper is the second Cougar ever selected in the draft, the last being Andrew Warner in 2018.

Piper was selected with the 551st overall pick in the 18th round.

Piper hit .462 in his college career with 39 home runs. He threw out 61.4% of attempted steals, allowing only 29 stolen bases. He finished his Columbia College career with a .962 fielding percentage.

He helped Columbia College to its first ever American Midwest Conference tournament title in 2021. The Cougars finished the season with a 37-11 overall record. Their season ended after one win and two losses in the NAIA opening round.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment Reporter, Summer 2021. Studying Sports Journalism. Reach me at anthony.kristensen17@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you