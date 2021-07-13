Columbia College catcher Kenny Piper was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB Draft on Tuesday. Piper is the second Cougar ever selected in the draft, the last being Andrew Warner in 2018.
Piper was selected with the 551st overall pick in the 18th round.
Piper hit .462 in his college career with 39 home runs. He threw out 61.4% of attempted steals, allowing only 29 stolen bases. He finished his Columbia College career with a .962 fielding percentage.
He helped Columbia College to its first ever American Midwest Conference tournament title in 2021. The Cougars finished the season with a 37-11 overall record. Their season ended after one win and two losses in the NAIA opening round.