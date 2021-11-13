Trailing by 10 points at halftime, Columbia College women's basketball stormed back in the second half to get a 85-81 win over Grand view at home.
The Cougars (4-1), who were down 45-35 at the half, gained their first lead of the game, 63-62, with 8:31 left in the game via a Mackenzie Dubbert 3-pointer.
Following Dubbert’s 3, Grand View and Columbia exchanged leads until the score was tied at 78 with 2:32 left in the clock.
A Bria Jones 3-pointer gave the Cougars the lead, which they held on to close out the game.
“That timely corner 3 that she (Jones) had and then she goes for the ice, which I liked,” Columbia College coach Taylor Possail said. “I liked that; we're flowing, you're in rhythm.”
With Peyton Crowe injured, Possail had to adjust the teams’ sets and reconfigure players' position.
“They had to really buy into relearning how we wanted to be aggressive and attack and I do think that was probably part of what hindered us early. But then we started to figure out, we start getting comfortable and also the plays started flowing in,” Possail said. “And to me, I really thought that was the turning point in the game.”
Abby Backes’ 17 points, including two 3-point shots, proved to be a key performance for the Cougars .
“My last like three games I'd been rocketing the ball off the backboard," Backes said. "So, I just more focusing on making the layup and just kind of finishing strong.”
While Columbia came out strong in the second half, it had dug itself into a hole in the opening half.
The Cougars' nine turnovers along with the Vikings going 6 of 14 from 3 gave Grand View the first-half lead.
“Grand View is good offensively as you're gonna see anyone in the country, I mean they can straight score it,” Possail said. “The fact is they're averaging 12 3s a game and I told the team before the game, we had to hold them under 10. And we gave up eight, won by four. If they hit 10 , we would have lost by two. I mean it’s that simple”
Guard Shannon Pisney was the scoring leader for Grand View with 29 points as she connected on six 3-point attempts. Along with her offense, Pisney had 12 rebounds and two blocks to contribute on the defensive end.
Dubbert had a double-double for Columbia with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Mallory Shetley scored 17 points, while Allison Stiers had 15. Jones ended up with 10 points.
"That was probably the funnest two minutes, honestly, that I've had in a long time,” said Stiers referring to the ending. “Yeah, we played as a team. We're there for each other like, back to we were just hyping each other up. We're all just being aggressive going for the rebound and attacking the rim, that was a lot of fun.”