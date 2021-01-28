After Columbia College’s game Saturday against Lyon College was postponed, its game Thursday against William Woods University became the first of two in a row against the Owls.
Despite entering Thursday with two consecutive wins against William Woods, Columbia has had its struggles against the Owls in recent years. The Cougars had dropped two of their past three road games in Fulton and four of their past seven against William Woods overall. Three of those losses were by 15 points or more.
This losing trend continued Thursday as Columbia fell 54-47 to its American Midwest Conference foe, bringing its all-time record against the Owls to 23-6.
Columbia (11-4, 5-2 AMC) was on a five-game win streak and had received votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics coaches’ poll Monday.
Thursday’s defeat dropped the Cougars to a 5-2 conference record, opening up the top spot in the conference standings for Central Baptist (6-1), which picked up a 91-57 win against Hannibal-LaGrange on Thursday.
The Cougars struggled out of the gate, trailing the Owls 27-16 after 16 minutes of play. An 8-0 run, spurred by back-to-back Tony Burks field goals, closed the deficit at the half to three.
But the Cougars’ struggles were far from over.
The sturdy William Woods defense left Columbia often resorting to speculative 3-point attempts, of which it made just 3 of 14 in the first half. At the other end, the Owls dominated in the paint, outscoring Columbia 20-12.
The second half became a far closer game, seldom drifting outside of a one-score difference. Columbia secured its first lead with 12 minutes left in the game, and in the next four minutes the lead changed hands seven times.
Points scored in the paint continued to plague the Cougars, however, as they were outscored 38-22. Three-point shooting also continued to fail Columbia, as it ended the night 4 of 23 from beyond the arc.
The lead changed hands three more times before the final whistle. The final change was a William Woods 3-pointer by Andrew Nett that gave the Owls a 48-45 lead with four minutes remaining. William Woods did not relinquish the advantage from there on.
Freshman Carson Parker led the scoring for Columbia with 17 points. Burks added 12 points and eight rebounds. It was the first time in four games that Burks, the reigning AMC Player of the Week, failed to lead Columbia in scoring.
Columbia’s game Saturday against Lyon College has been postponed, meaning the Cougars will take on William Woods again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.