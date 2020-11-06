The Columbia College men’s and women’s cross country teams took over Francis Park in St. Louis on Friday with a pair of American Midwestern Conference championships.
This is the men's team's seventh straight conference title. Junior Alexander Dukes was named AMC Runner of the Year for the second straight year and to the AMC All-Conference team after placing first with a time of 26:5.38 in the 8k. Sophomore Edwin Kipainoi was named AMC Newcomer of the Year and AMC All-Conferenceafter placing second with a time of 27:3.38. Junior Jerod Rottinghaus and senior Carter Brocato placed eighth and ninth, respectively, and were named AMC All-Conference.
The women’s team ran away with its fourth straight conference title. Senior Mikayla Sehlmeyer finished third overall with a time of 19:35.15 in the 5k. Sehlmeyer was also named to the AMC All-Conference team. Sophomore Emma Homfeldt placed fourth with a time of 19:36.39 and was named AMC All-Conference. Sophomores Jada O’Donnell and Grace Brinkmann were also named AMC All-Conference, placing fifth and ninth, respectively.
Both Dukes and junior Daylin Huebotter were named to the Champions of Character teams.
With the wins, the Cougars punched their tickets to the NAIA National Championships, scheduled to begin April 9 after the NAIA elected to move fall championships to the spring.