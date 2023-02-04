As the clock struck 9:25a.m. Saturday at Albert-Oakland Park, the peace and serenity in the air was met with screams, laughs and round plastic discs clashing into metal baskets.

The commotion signaled the start of the 37th-annual Ice Bowl in Columbia. Starting in 1987, the disc golf tournament kicks off on an early Saturday morning every February no matter the forecast.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2022 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

Recommended for you