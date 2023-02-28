For the first time since 2016, Columbia College men’s basketball won the AMC Tournament after a 62-53 victory over Central Baptist College. It was the Cougars’ 11th championship title.

Columbia showcased a stout defense that held the Mustangs to just six field goals in the first half, culminating in 21 points. Central Baptist shot 36.7% from the field and 24% from behind the arc.

