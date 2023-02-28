For the first time since 2016, Columbia College men’s basketball won the AMC Tournament after a 62-53 victory over Central Baptist College. It was the Cougars’ 11th championship title.
Columbia showcased a stout defense that held the Mustangs to just six field goals in the first half, culminating in 21 points. Central Baptist shot 36.7% from the field and 24% from behind the arc.
Collin Parker and Marlon Allen paved the way offensively for Columbia, teaming up for 24 points and 15 rebounds. Allen secured a double-double in the win, his third of the season.
Three other Cougars — Trendon Tisdale, Tony Burks and Brock Davis — tallied at least seven points in a balanced offensive effort. Columbia turned the tide on the boards, turning 12 offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points.
Central Baptist pieced together second-half runs of seven and 13 points but could not overcome its 13-point halftime deficit. Columbia closed the game on an 11-3 run.
The pair’s contest featured a rematch of the 2021 AMC Tournament championship game, which the Mustangs won 86-54. Central Baptist was playing in its fourth championship game in the past five seasons, while Columbia was in the tournament final for the third consecutive year.
Columbia will next play in the NAIA Championship after earning an automatic bid. The first round of the tournament will begin Tuesday.
Stephens splits IWU doubleheader
Stephens softball picked up its first home victory of the season, splitting a doubleheader against Iowa Wesleyan at Battle High School.
The Stars (3-7) lost 13-4 in the first matchup between the pair but rebounded for a 6-4 win in the second game.
Game 1 featured a tied contest until the sixth inning, when the visiting Tigers (1-9) exploded for back-to-back five-run innings to grab their first win of the season.
Iowa Wesleyan capitalized on a pair of Stephens’ errors in the sixth inning to pile on the runs against starting pitcher and Hickman grad Elise Kendrick. The Tigers replicated the offensive effort in the seventh, tagging relief pitcher Clara Pyle for four earned runs and Kendrick for another.
Designated player Aspyn Harrison led the offensive effort for the visitors, going 2-for-5 at the plate with three RBI. Iowa Wesleyan won despite being outhit by the Stars.
Stephens bounced back in Game 2 behind the performance of starting pitcher Gillian Hale. The junior allowed four hits and four runs while striking out nine batters in a complete game. Hale allowed only one hit in the final six innings but walked nine batters in total, giving the Tigers baserunners at a consistent rate.
Hale did not allow a single run after the first inning, and the Stars’ offense came alive for six unanswered runs across the fourth and fifth innings to secure the win.
Kendrick brought in the go-ahead run on an RBI double in the fifth inning, adding to the two-hit performances from catcher Ellie Kliethermes and infielder Mia Adriano.
Stephens will continue its homestand Saturday at Battle, hosting Clarke for a four-game series spanning two days. The first game will be at noon followed by the second game at 2 p.m.