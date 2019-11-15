Down 2-0 at halftime in the American Midwest Conference Tournament final against Lyon (Ark.) on Friday, Columbia College men's soccer's perfect season was on the ropes.
Lyon talisman Marcos Fernandez had the Cougars' number. Of the seven goals the Cougars have conceded the entire season, the sophomore forward was responsible for three of them — including two in a seven-minute stretch in the first half Friday.
CC had already stormed back from one-goal deficits to win three times this year, including against Lyon in a 2-1 overtime thriller on Sept. 21.
But down two goals? This was a new mountain to climb. Columbia was used to its defense being its strength — not its burden — during its program-record and NAIA-best 19-game winning streak.
With that being said, take one look at the Cougars' second-half response and the assumption that they're a one-trick pony is misguided.
Three goals in a 15-minute stretch after halftime meant that Columbia improbably kept its perfect season alive. With a 3-2 win over the Scots at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia, the Cougars won their third AMC Tournament championship in four years and extended their unbeaten record to 20-0.
Junior defensive midfielder Lesia Thetsane scored on his left foot in the 51st and 61st minutes to level the score, while freshman forward Nick Brandt completed the comeback five minutes later on a rebound off of a Nathan Durdle shot.
Getting into an attacking barnburner wasn't the way CC coach John Klein wanted to win his eighth AMC Tournament title, but it further showed what he knew was in his team all along: a deep willingness to scratch and claw for a win in every game, in every scenario.
"To see that second-half performance really gives you a lot of hope and belief," Klein said. "We believed in our system and we believed in our work rate, but we hadn't been down two goals. That was a challenge, and the guys rose to the occasion."
Klein and other players described the Cougars' locker room scene at halftime as a calm and motivated squad, despite their team being down by more goals than they've been all season.
This was because even though Lyon had the two goals on the scoresheet , the Scots by no means dominated the first half. Columbia outshot Lyon 9-5 in the opening 45 minutes and were even in shots on goal with three each. It was just that Lyon had two of those shots go in the back of the net, and CC didn't.
While the three second half goals jump off the stats page, the Cougars' trademark stellar back line played a spectacular final 45 minutes, too. Lyon had only two more shots the entire game, neither of which went on target and neither of which were taken by Fernandez.
"They got the two lucky ones at the beginning, but we knew we had it in us to fight back," Columbia defender Carson Lindsey said. "It was just all about mindset. Once we got the first (goal), it just became easier and easier and easier. I just feel like everybody was calm (after the goals) ... I don't feel like they pressured us, but they had their good players that showed out."
Klein said that he told Thetsane, as he was walking to the field just before the second half, that he wanted two goals from him as part of the comeback. And he delivered. The soft-spoken all-AMC midfielder found even himself excited once he netted twice to equalize.
"It was really crazy, I don't even know what to say," Thetsane said after his two goals. "We knew it was going to be a hard game. We still stuck to our game plan, hence why we got the three goals back."
Columbia will host their NAIA National Tournament opening round games, which will be held Nov. 22 and 23, after Monday's selection show decides tournament sites and opponents.
Klein called his team's run "the most satisfying accomplishment I've had in 20 years of coaching." But the Cougars' magical season may not end anytime soon, and he and his team are enjoying the ride until then.
"Soccer's not a game where you win 20 games in a row," Klein said. "I've loved every year, but this is a special season. It's unbelievable. You would just never expect something like that."