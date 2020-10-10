Columbia women’s soccer entered Saturday undefeated. Hannibal-LaGrange was still looking for its first win. The conditions were ripe for a blowout.
But to call what happened at R. Marvin Owens Field a blowout may be underselling it.
Columbia swarmed the Trojans in an 8-0 rout, outhustling them to loose balls, dominating the possession battle and outshooting them 48-0.
The Cougars (5-0, 4-0 American Midwest Conference) have now outscored their opponents by 21 goals in five games this season.
“Energy was good,” Cougar coach John Klein said. “We wanted to go to goal today and try (to) improve in that area, and I thought we were effective, especially in the second half. It was a little more aggressive, a little more of a commitment to get to the box and get to the goal.”
Dominating in pretty much every facet of the game, Klein went to his bench in the first half, resting almost every starter before the break. But whatever lineup was on the field didn’t seem to matter.
Nonregular Maddie Ballard got in on the scoring with a penalty kick in the final minute of the first half. It was the first of Columbia’s two scores on penalty kicks; Mallory Holzer added another late in the game.
“They really created some good chances,” Klein said. “I was impressed with how they stepped up.”
After a slow start to the second half, some of the starters returned for the Cougars, and Brianna Heath found the back of the net minutes later. Heath had had a difficult day, often making her frustration evident when unable to get past defenders.
“She worked hard all day,” Klein said. “I thought those were good minutes for Brianna.”
Jewel Morelan got the ball rolling for the Cougars in the first half when she scored from the left side for the first goal of the game, colliding with the Trojans goalkeeper Courtney Bayer as she forced the ball into the back of the net from short range.
With 22 minutes left in the first half, Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco dribbled down the sideline and crossed the ball over to Reese Hamilton. A Hannibal-LaGrange defender got caught in traffic on the play and went to the ground. The remaining Trojans (0-5, 0-4) in the area paused, seemingly expecting a whistle, but when it didn’t come, Hamilton pounded a shot into the back of the net for the first of her two goals.
“Had it been in front of us and we saw the injured player right there, we would have been telling our players to stop,” Klein said. “At the same time, you never know. Was it tactical? It certainly wasn’t in this instance. I don’t think the girls necessarily recognized that there was a player down and injured. They just continued to go to goal.”
Blanco and Natalie Zoellner also scored for the Cougars.
Columbia’s next game is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Central Baptist.
Columbia men’s soccer beats up in second half to beat
Hannibal-LaGrange
Whenever a goalkeeper or defender sent a long pass down the pitch Saturday, a familiar call would ring out from the Columbia players on the field as they and their opponents jostled for position to head the ball.
“White ball!”
The Cougars — wearing white uniforms — wanted to win any 50-50 balls and outplay Hannibal-LaGrange in the smaller aspects of the game. Columbia men’s soccer did just that, grinding out a 2-0 win in a defensive-minded game.
“Just want it more,” senior midfielder Lesia Thetsane said. “That’s what we did in the second half. In the first half, we didn’t do that. It was just too casual, and then in the second half we told ourselves, ‘Hey, let’s get two goals or three goals, and then we can play soccer.’”
Emotions ran high as each team traded scoring chances with neither able to convert early on. The Cougars (4-1, 3-0 AMC) committed 17 fouls and made their displeasure evident to the officials after several of them.
Goalkeeper Liam Gibbs even at one point told a referee, “You’re watching a different game,” after a call near Columbia’s box.
“If a ref makes a call, obviously he cannot change it,” Thetsane said. “So the best thing is to just walk away. Seniors like me as a captain, Charlie (Norman)’s a captain, we just have to tell the other guys, ‘Hey, walk away. Walk away. There’s nothing else that we can do.’”
Following a penalty, Erik Rajoy had a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. The junior‘s attempt bounced off multiple players before Jackson Schrum managed to tap it in to give the Cougars the lead.
With just under 25 minutes left in the game, Parker Moon flipped a cross toward the net. Jackson Schrum’s header was knocked down, but freshman Aaron Fernandez — seeing his first collegiate action — was right on top of the rebound for the goal.
“Charlie got the yellow card, so we just wanted to give Aaron some time and see if he could settle into it, and he did a really nice job at right back,” Klein said. “And then, of course, he gets the goal.”
Even as possession flipped back and forth, Columbia’s defense limited scoring opportunities for Hannibal-LaGrange (6-1, 4-1). Gibbs wasn’t often challenged and the Trojans ended the game having recorded just a lone shot on goal.
“It’s a really good soccer team, but I do think we minimized their scoring chances and their threat,” Klein said. “I think they have talented players, but I think we had more of the ball and I think we raised our level in the second half as well.”