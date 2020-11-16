Kansas Christian College had nowhere to go.
The Falcons’ guards couldn’t get past Columbia College’s stingy backcourt. If anyone did get down into the paint, the Cougars’ wall of post players swatting away attempts at the rim posed another problem. At one point KCC (1-1) had 14 empty possessions in a row. The game was rarely competitive as Columbia (5-1) won 80-53, the fewest points the Cougars have allowed in a game this season.
“That really kind of changed the game for us,” Columbia coach Tomas Brock said. “So I was proud of our effort defensively.”
Columbia enjoyed a size advantage from the opening tip; three Cougars who are 6-foot-6 or taller saw time on the floor. The Falcons, meanwhile, trotted out four players under 6 feet tall. That discrepancy manifested itself in obvious ways, like freshman big man Carson Parker scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds.
Columbia’s backcourt had an advantage as well. Point guard Cameron VanLeer had six rebounds and fellow guard Tony Burks netted 17 points, many coming from inside the paint.
“We always want to play at the rim first and let that create what we would call inside out 3-pointers,” Brock said. “I thought for the most part we did a good job of attacking the rim with the drive, with the post entry.”
Freshman guard Harrison Vickers opened the game with a 3-pointer. Two possessions later, he added a 3-point play after drawing a foul in the paint. A put-back and another 3-point play in the next few minutes gave him 11 of the Cougars’ first 14 points. He finished with 13 in the game.
“He hit some big shots early to give us some momentum right from the gate,” Brock said. “He also is one of our most energetic defenders, so he did a good job right from the tip bringing some energy on the defensive end. I thought on both ends he kind of gave us a spark to start.”
Beyond Vickers’ early offensive spurt, however, Columbia succeeded in large part because of a balanced attack on offense. The Cougars scored on multiple possessions late in the shot clock, breaking down the Falcons defense with patient ball movement, often ending with a layup. Those layups were crucial on a night where Columbia shot just 9-32 from 3-point range.
The Cougars will play their final game of the fall Wednesday against Talladega College and conference play will start in January.