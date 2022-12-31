Columbia College men's basketball fell to No. 21 Kansas Wesleyan 91-85 on Saturday in Salina, Kansas.
There were nine first-half lead changes before the Coyotes pulled away from the Cougars toward the end of the first half and early in the second half with multiple mini-runs.
Columbia trailed by as many as 19 points in the second period, which proved to be a too large a gap. The Cougars clawed their way back into the game behind Tony Burks' 28-point afternoon but never got closer than the final six-point deficit.
Collin Parker chipped in 23 points for Columbia, Marlon Allen added 14 points, and Cole Gerken scored 12.
The Cougars (11-5) entered the matchup on a three-game winning streak. Kansas Wesleyan (13-1) won its sixth straight.
Columbia returns to the court with an American Midwest Conference matchup against William Woods at 3 p.m. next Saturday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.