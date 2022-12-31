Columbia College men's basketball fell to No. 21 Kansas Wesleyan 91-85 on Saturday in Salina, Kansas.

There were nine first-half lead changes before the Coyotes pulled away from the Cougars toward the end of the first half and early in the second half with multiple mini-runs.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you