After an uneven start to the 2019-20 season, Columbia men’s basketball found itself and went 13-4 over the 17 games before the American Midwest Conference Tournament Championships. What changed, coach Tomas Brock said, was the team’s mentality. The Cougars weren’t thinking about wins and losses, just about what they needed to do to improve. Ironically, it translated into much more than winning basketball.
As the 2020-21 season begins with more hurdles that could derail it more than ever before, the focus on controlling what can be controlled becomes even more important.
“All of our conference games have now been moved to second semester, and so we do have a good non-conference schedule ahead of us,” Brock said. “But the biggest focus, especially for this first semester, is just grow and develop and improve and try to prepare ourselves to be playing our best ball come January when conference begins.”
The Cougars have eight freshmen on the roster this season, making them one of the youngest teams in the AMC. Brock plans to have a few redshirts, but a trio of Missouri natives and one Oklahoman have stood out in the first three weeks of practice.
Carson Parker from Montgomery City, Harrison Vickers from St. Louis, CJ Pfaff from Chillicothe and the lone out-of-state freshman Trendon Tisdale all expect to see significant playing time when the season begins.
“I’ve really been pleased with all eight of them,” Brock said. “It’s just any time you’re bringing in freshmen, some guys are for whatever reason maybe a little more physically mature and able to help more right away.”
Regardless of who’s going to see the court at the beginning of the year, a new season means starting from the beginning. The Cougars began practicing Sept. 24, a week later than normal, but much further away from the first game compared to typical fall sports schedules. It’s given Brock plenty of time to ease the team — even the veterans — back into play.
“Every time you start a new year, even when you have an experienced group or returning a lot of guys,” Brock said. “I’m a believer in really starting from the beginning, regardless, and starting with very basic fundamental things that our program believes in and building from there.”
The downside of having such a young roster is the lack of experience on the floor. Forward Jack Fritsche and guard Jorge Bueno are Columbia’s only two seniors. The two averaged 8.3 and 5.3 points per game respectively as juniors while starting almost every game.
“Both are gonna play important roles for us on the court, but also just both of them are really high-character smart guys, good teammates, the kind of guys who you want to set an example when you have such a large group of young guys coming in,” Brock said. “They’ve done a great job, and I’m sure will continue to do a great job of kind of showing the freshmen and even the new transfers, ‘This is how we approach things, and this is how we do things in our program.’ I’ve been pleased with both those guys.”
Columbia will begin its season Oct. 29 at home against Central Christian College of the Bible.