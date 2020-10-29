The Cougars were better than the Saints in the first half Thursday night at the Southwell Complex. That much was clear.
The Columbia College men’s basketball team (1-0) led almost the entire game over Central Christian College of the Bible (0-1), enjoyed a clear height advantage and soundly won the rebounding battle — but held just a 10-point lead at halftime.
Then the floodgates opened up from behind the arc.
In the first 10 minutes of the half, freshman guard Harrison Vickers knocked down his first three 3-point attempts. Senior forward Jack Fritsche also sank a pair, and sophomores Cameron VanLeer and Beau Washer each chipped in one as Columbia buried the Saints in a 112-68 win.
“We talked about getting to the rim more in the second half,” Columbia coach Tomas Brock said. “And what happens is when you can get it to the paint, get it to the rim area, a lot of times that shrinks the defense and that opens up those 3’s.”
It was VanLeer who sparked the run with three points the old-fashioned way on the first possession of the second half. The sophomore finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds while doing the gritty work offensively for the Cougars: crashing the boards, scoring on cutbacks and penetrating whenever possible.
“He gave us a big spark there, beginning of the second half, especially,” Brock said.
Jorge Bueno, the only senior other than Fritsche, didn’t play, with a day-to-day injury, making the starting lineup even less experienced than usual for a Cougars team with eight freshmen.
Of those freshmen, only Carson Parker cracked the starting lineup. The 6-foot-8 forward posted up and scored on his first collegiate possession, setting the tone for a 11-point, seven-rebound, two-steal performance.
“He does a lot of things, especially from a communication standpoint,” Brock said. “He really is a good anchor defensively, and that’s important for us.”
His work on the glass contributed to the Cougars dominating the offensive rebounding battle 19-2, turning the advantage into 28 second-chance points.
Leaning on freshmen has its pitfalls, though. The Cougars played occasionally undisciplined defense; they fouled enough to put CCCB into the bonus with over 11 minutes left in the first half. Lapses on defensive rotations led to open corner 3-pointers for the Saints on consecutive possessions in the first half and caused the Cougars to switch to a zone at one point.
“They made a little bit of a run there, and I was just trying to change the pace a little bit,” Brock said. “We ran a few possessions of zone just to try to again change the pace, give them a bit of a curveball, but we were able to, I thought, defend a lot better in our main defense in the second half.”
After a quiet start, Fritsche found his rhythm toward the end of the first half. The German forward knocked down four 3-pointers in the last 30 minutes of the game and finished with 20 points.
“He is a senior leader for us,” Brock said. “He gives us a calm, confident presence on the court, which is really important when you have a young team. He’s very skilled and very smart. There was no surprise in his level of play.”
Columbia’s next game will be Saturday against McPherson College.