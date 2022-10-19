Columbia College men’s soccer kept its sixth clean sheet of the season with a 2-0 home win over Bellevue on Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
The Cougars (8-3-3) extended their win streak to four with the shutout.
Ethan Blake scored in the 16th minute, and Erik Rajoy’s team-leading fifth goal of the season came from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.
William Reese had two saves as Columbia outshot Bellevue 17-5.
The Cougars next hosts William Woods at noon Saturday.
Columbia’s Valorant squad snapped its three-match losing streak with a 2-0 win over Cottey College.
The Cougars won Map 1 by a score of 13-1, and in Map 2, they won 13-1.
Columbia (9-10) next plays Grand Valley State at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
