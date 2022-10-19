Columbia College men’s soccer kept its sixth clean sheet of the season with a 2-0 home win over Bellevue on Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field.

The Cougars (8-3-3) extended their win streak to four with the shutout.

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

