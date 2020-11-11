Having put Columbia College ahead 1-0 with a goal in the first half of Wednesday’s match against University of the Cumberlands (6-2, 5-0 American Midwest Conference), Joey Spotanski had a message from coach John Klein: “We need one more.”
That became even more clear when UC (0-2) tied the game in the second half.
With just under 12 minutes left in the game, midfielder Jackson Schurm lofted a pass into the UC box. Spotanski boxed out a defender, pivoted into the ball and fired a shot from a tight angle toward the net. It beat Patriots goalkeeper Akililu Zambataro to give the Cougars their second lead of the game. This one held up, as Columbia won its final game of the fall 2-1.
“(Spotanski’s) been scoring the big goals when he needs to,” Klein said. “He certainly got us going today. ... We did talk about that. We wanted to get behind defenses a little more. We often play underneath defenses, but Spotty got behind on both those.”
Columbia took its initial lead with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Cougars midfielder Erik Rajoy had a free kick from just beyond the center line. He fired a low-arching shot toward the center of the net. Spotanski timed his leap perfectly, rotating his right leg around to slice the ball into the back of the net.
UC had a chance to answer right away in the second half. Columbia goalkeeper Liam Gibbs sprawled to his left to stop Sergio Infantes Castell’s shot on the Patriots’ first possession. An attempt off the subsequent corner kick sailed over the crossbar. Gibbs finished the afternoon with five saves as UC saw a few more chances throughout the course of the game.
“I think we were a little casual there for a while there, thinking we were just gonna close it out,” Klein said. “I think you gotta think like, ‘We gotta put this team out. We gotta find the extra goal instead of just holding on.’”
The Patriots eventually tied the game when Castell scored on a similar play to Spotanski’s first goal, as he redirected a lengthy pass into the back of the net. Several Cougars protested immediately afterward, wanting a handball.
Neither team dominated the first half, but scoring chances were plentiful. Both goalies were challenged early, a rarity for Columbia this season. Nick Brandt was sprung for a pair of rushes down the sideline, and Rajoy had a chance to add to his stat line with a shot late in the half that was stopped by Zambataro.
This was Columbia’s final game of the fall. In a normal year, it would also end the regular season. COVID-19 caused a delay, but activities will pick up again in the spring concluding with the NAIA tournament in April.
“(We need to) fine-tune a few things, and I think this group can come back and compete at a pretty high level nationally,” Klein said.