A set play coming out of halftime had Joey Spotanski in position to give Columbia (7-2, 5-0 American Midwest Conference) its first goal of the game. Nick Brandt had a chance right in front of the net that was deflected out of bounds. Shortly after, several Cougars arms went up in celebration thinking they were on the board after a near-miss in the box.
“It’s coming,” goalkeeper Liam Gibbs shouted from the opposite side of the field after a whistle, “Don’t stop. Just keep working.”
The near-misses kept up for the Cougars. Spotanski just missed a header. Nathan Durdle had a run down the sideline on which he couldn’t capitalize as the Cougars remained tied with William Penn University (8-7, 8-4 Heart of America Conference) with under 15 minutes left in the game.
Finally, it came, just as Gibbs forecasted.
With 11 minutes remaining, forward Parker Moon worked his way down the left sideline and into the middle of the field. His shot deflected off of a WPU defender, changing its direction and sending it past goalie Rafael Martins.
Much like their Quaker namesake, the Statesmen never threw a punch back, and Columbia held on for a 2-0 win.
“We stepped up our pressure a little bit higher,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “We were looking for a spark out wide. Parker came in and was effective.”
William Penn had one final chance to tie the game minutes later. A cross gave Luke Andrews an opportunity from the box, but his shot sailed high. Erik Rajoy provided the dagger for Columbia on the next possession with his first goal of the season, capitalizing from close range off of a free kick.
“That was really smart of him,” defender Lesia Thetsane said. “He’s a smart player. I was expecting that from him.”
The Cougars pushed the pace whenever they had the chance offensively. They tried to run off most changes in possession, either with long passes down the middle of the field or finding gaps to dribble down the sideline.
“Our game plan with them, we don’t want them to play out,” Brandt said. “We want them to just clear it and kick it and have our back line win the ball. We pressured them. We made adjustments at halftime to really fix them so they don’t control much in the middle.”
It translated into Columbia’s first major scoring chance late in the first half. Durdle’s low line drive whistled just wide of the net. William Penn had a few corner kicks and subsequent opportunities near the net in the first half, but wasn’t able to capitalize.
This game was a bounce-back for the Cougars, coming off their first loss since early September. Columbia has taken care of business all year in conference play, but it’s these kinds of games — scheduled late in the season against a non-conference opponent — Klein schedules to give the Cougars a tune-up against someone they haven’t seen before before the spring season and tournaments.
“It shows that we can compete with Heat of American teams,” Thetsane said. “If we compete with lots of Heart of American teams, we can still do well.”