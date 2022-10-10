 Skip to main content
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youth

Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport.

As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League (MICL) circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.

Lawrence Simonson attaches a whee

Lawrence Simonson attaches a wheel to his son, Liam Smonson’s bicycle Sunday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. “I think this is one of the best sporting experiences he’s ever had and I’ve witnessed in my life,” said Lawrence Simonson. “There’s so much support and encouragement and growth for all the participants and kids and so I think it’s wonderful.”
Kaid Shaw congratulates his teammate Ian Daniels-Teixeiro

Kaid Shaw congratulates his teammate Ian Daniels-Teixeiro on a good race before cheering for their other teammates at the starting line Sunday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. COMO Raptors will compete again at the Tussle at Two Rivers competition Oct. 22 and 23 in Highlandville, Mo for their final race of the season.
Mason Justice Davis races

Mason Justice Davis races Sunday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. The COMO Raptors joined 20 different mountain biking teams at the Binder Lake Bash competition.
Jen Sutherland braids her daughter, Sydney Sutherland’s hair

Jen Sutherland braids her daughter, Sydney Sutherland’s hair Sunday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. “She’s gained a lot of confidence getting to compete in a sport that has so many boys that are really good,” Jen Sutherland said.
Maggie Justice Davis bikes up a hill

Maggie Justice Davis bikes up a hill ahead of the finish line Sunday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. Justice Davis placed fifth in the 7th Grade girls race.
  • Sports reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and written journalism. Reach me at rpdnfy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant Director of Photography. Studying Photojournalism. Reach me at nngxfg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

