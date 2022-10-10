Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths

Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport.
As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
The MICL is in its third year of existence, and second year of competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league, which consists of sixth through 12th graders, offers a series of races every year, along with practices for competitors within their own teams.
The league is growing fast, according to Chris Mileski, the league’s founder and associate director. Mileski, who was the former head coach for Lindenwood University’s cycling programs, founded the MICL in order to seek new adventures within biking.
“It’s a step down (from collegiate biking), but it’s the pathway,” Mileski said. “A lot of these kids will grow up to be lifelong cyclists and just have fun. Some will do other sports, some will go to college and race in college and some will go pro at some point.”
Whether it is the promise of a future career or the enjoyment of the sport, the MICL has found success in Missouri. In its first season, the MICL had 262 participants statewide. Over the last two years, that number has nearly doubled to the 489 student-athletes that make up the league today.
This growth shows no signs of slowing down, with league organizers anticipating continued growth in the area of 15% to 18% annually in the coming years. Additionally, there is talk of splitting the league into East and West conferences to accommodate the larger numbers.
This growth is of little surprise to Mileski and other league members, as they feel that mountain biking offers something unique to Missouri youths. Mike Burden, team director of the Columbia-based COMO Composite Raptors, understands why the appeal of mountain biking is widespread.
“Riding a bike is just fun,” Burden stated. “It’s one of the only things you can do on your own in terms of moving at a fast speed in your own power. You get the same feeling people get their first time riding a bike. That sense of freedom, the exhilaration, a little bit of danger. Mountain biking has all of that but amplified.”
The acute thrill of mountain biking is not the only aspect of the MICL that has attracted new competitors since 2020. Caleb Pamperl of the Raptors, who took fifth in the Freshman Boys C race, his first-ever race, said the environment at the MICL events is also a plus.
“Everyone here has just got a cool vibe; it’s all just fun,” Pamperl said. “There’s no ‘Oh, I’m so much better than everyone else.’ Everyone is just enjoying it and being nice.”
This wholesome and communal environment is created very intentionally, Mileski said.
“There’s plenty of time to compete, but when kids are this young, you’re really just trying to build good habits, good lifelong habits,” Mileski remarked. “We are just trying to get more kids on bikes and let them create their own path. If they want to be competitive, that’s great. If they just want to hang out with their friends and ride bikes in the woods, that’s fine, too.”
Despite the initial success of the MICL, the burgeoning league is not without obstacles. Mountain biking is an inherently dangerous sport, and coaches are careful not to throw new riders into the deep end.
“As coaches, (planning practices is) a challenge because we have anywhere from sixth graders to 12th graders,” Raptors coach Ben Nagy said. “We have some of the fastest kids in the league and people who just started riding bikes a year or two ago, so it can be really challenging to try to design a practice that challenges these ones and engages these ones at the same time.”
The Raptors primarily practice on the mountain biking course at Cosmo Park, which is a higher-level course, making the coach’s job of designing an accessible practice especially difficult. However, they may soon receive some help from Columbia Parks and Recreation.
Columbia has not added any mountain biking trails since 1999. Recent and anticipated growth of the sport in Columbia and across Missouri has prompted local officials to seek the development of a new course that meets the National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s requirements for a race venue. Completion of this course would allow the MICL to host races in Columbia.
Gabe Huffington, acting director of Columbia Parks and Recreation and a Raptor parent, spoke on the progress made toward building a new course:
“The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department identified partial funding in the 2021 Park Sales Tax renewal for the development of a new hiking and biking trail and support infrastructure at Gans Creek Recreation Area that will be designed as (an) NICA venue for future competitive races.
“The remaining funding needed for the trail design and construction is funded by a $125,000 donation from the Frank W. Morris Memorial Trust, and design of the trail will start in early 2023 in anticipation for fall use as a race venue. The multipurpose trail, totaling 4 miles in length, will also be open to the public year-round for hiking and biking.”
Regardless of the progress of a new trail in Columbia, mountain biking in Columbia and in Missouri is growing. The MICL is projected to have nearly 600 riders next year, and Columbia has the interest, organization and, soon, the facilities needed to place it at the forefront of mountain biking in the state.