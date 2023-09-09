Mizzou’s Cameron Gillespie, left, tackles Columbia Outlaws player Ian Hayden, right, while Hayden attempts to pass the ball to one of his teammates Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. “It was a good building game for us,” Outlaws coach Jeff Noe said.
Columbia Outlaws player Michael Johnson, center, tries to maintain possession of the ball during a Saturday's scrimmage against Mizzou at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. This was Johnson’s first game playing as a scrum-half, and he said he enjoyed learning the ins and outs of the position.
Mizzou player Logan Lair, center, kicks the ball into play while teammates Jack O’Keefe, left, and Charlie Eipert trail him during a scrimmage against the Columbia Outlaws on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. “In open play, since there is no blocking in rugby, if the team on offense is on the back foot and getting choked up in their own half, they’ll kick it down (the field) to hope to take possession of the loose ball and advance field position,” said Evan Oathout, a Mizzou player who was unable to participate in the scrimmage because of a shoulder injury.
From left, Outlaws scrum-half Michael Johnson waits as Mizzou scrum-half Robbie Dutton prepares to drop the ball into the scrum Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. “We graduated nine seniors last year, and they were all starters in one form or another, so we’re kind of rebuilding a little bit,” Mizzou coach Don Corwin said. “But I was pretty happy. Our guys played tough defensively; they tackled well.”
Mizzou men’s rugby team president and captain Cameron Gillespie hydrates on the sideline during the team’s scrimmage against the Columbia Outlaws on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. “To be honest, (my favorite part is) really just the physical contact. I wrestled and played football since I was four years old, so being in a very physical, contact-heavy sport pretty much since I was able to remember my own thoughts has pretty much molded me to need it,” Gillespie said. “I enjoy using it as something where I can have some fun (and) be competitive.”
From left, Columbia Outlaws player Alex Antal takes off his gear while Magnolia Antal, 4, and Georgia Thompson, 5, talk to each other after the scrimmage Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Keith Powell, another player for the Outlaws, said players from both teams gather at a nearby pavilion to get to know each other after the game ends. “In the end, we’re all players, and we’re all part of the same culture,” Powell said.
