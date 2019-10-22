The first-ever "Night of the Living Shred" skateboarding competition will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Douglass Skate Park, Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday.
The event will be free for kids 13 and older, according to a release. Event competitions will include longest manual, highest ollie and best trick, among others. Helmets will be required for those competing.
Prizes will be awarded to winning participants and costumes are also encouraged.
The event will also include a free skate and candy for event goers.