Columbia College graduate student Khristen Bryant placed sixth in the women's pole vault event at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday in Brookings, South Dakota.
Bryant earned All-American honors after clearing 12 feet, 6.5 inches in her third attempt at the height.
The Columbia Independent School alum also finished 21st in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.93 seconds on Friday.
Columbia junior Gavin Frantz finished 21st in the men's shot put finals, recording a throw of 48-1.25. Frantz fouled on his other two attempts.
Stephens splits doubleheader against Clarke
Stephens softball and Clarke played the first of two weekend doubleheaders Saturday at Battle High School. Stephens lost the first game 10-5 but won the second 12-4.
The Pride jumped ahead early in the first game, but the Stars (4-8) took the lead with a four-run third inning. However, Clarke pulled away late, outscoring Stephens 8-1 over the final three innings.
The Stars took control early in the second game with a five-run first inning.
Stephens third baseman Mia Adriano went 3-for-3 with four RBI. Avery Throckmorton and Elise Kendrick matched Adriano with three hits each.
Stephens and Clarke play another doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday at Battle.
Columbia softball suffers two losses in Day 1 of Gulf Shores Invitational
No. 16 Columbia College softball fell to unranked Texas A&M-Texarkana and Bethel (Tennessee) on Saturday on the first day of the Gulf Shores Invitational in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Texarkana beat Columbia 5-4 in the Cougars' first game of the day.
The Eagles scored four runs in the sixth inning, taking a 5-3 lead late.
Emily King drove in Suzanna Shanks with an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Cougars' deficit to one. But nothing further came of it, as Athena Wheeler flew out to right field to end the game.
Ella Schouten took the loss in the circle after pitching all seven innings for the Cougars. All five of her runs allowed were unearned.
Bethel defeated Columbia 13-10 in the Cougars' second game of the day.
Bethel jumped on the Cougars' pitching, scoring 11 runs in the first four innings. Columbia's offense kept it in the game; the Cougars trailed 11-9 after five innings.
The Cougars (3-10) scored one run in the top of the seventh to make it 13-10, but once again their comeback effort fell short.
Columbia plays two more games Sunday, facing Saint Xavier at 9 a.m. and LSU-Alexandria at 11:15 a.m. in Gulf Shores.