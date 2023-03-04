Columbia College graduate student Khristen Bryant placed sixth in the women's pole vault event at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday in Brookings, South Dakota.

Bryant earned All-American honors after clearing 12 feet, 6.5 inches in her third attempt at the height.

  Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

