Columbia players dump water on designated player Athena Wheeler, middle, after she hit a walk-off home run against Cottey in the American Midwest Conference Tournament final Friday at Antimi Softball Complex.
Columbia first baseman Chesney Luebbering, left, stretches for a throw as Cottey left fielder Alyssa Montoya beats out an infield single in the American Midwest Conference Tournament final Friday at Antimi Softball Complex. The Cougars won 1-0.
Columbia catcher Emily King, left, talks to second baseman Chesney Luebbering during the American Midwest Conference Tournament final Friday at Antimi Softball Complex. The Cougars went on to win with a walk-off home run the following at-bat.
Two graduates of Columbia high schools helped the Columbia College softball team to its sixth consecutive American Midwest Conference Tournament title Friday afternoon at Antimi Softball Complex.
Hickman alum Athena Wheeler hit a solo walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the fourth-seeded Cougars a 1-0 win over top-seeded Cottey. Rock Bridge alum Ella Schouten — the conference's Co-Pitcher of the Year — struck out 12 and allowed four hits in 107 pitches, her highest total of the season.
Schouten out-dueled Lacey Cruz, who she shared Co-Pitcher of the Year honors with. Cruz struck out nine and allowed two hits in the loss.
The Cougars (24-17) had two runners in scoring position with one out in the fourth after Hickman alum Emily King walked and Tolton alum Sophia Angel lined a single down the right-field line, but Cruz recorded a strikeout and flyout to escape the jam.
Cruz (19-8) settled in and retired the next seven batters she faced before Wheeler drove a 3-2 pitch from Cruz over the right-field fence.
Cottey (34-19) threatened to break the scoreless tie in the top of the seventh after Cruz laced a two-out single up the middle, but Schouten recorded her final strikeout to set the stage for Wheeler's homer.
Schouten (16-5) did not allow an earned run in Columbia's four AMC Tournament wins, striking out a 40 hitters and allowing 18 hits in 28 innings. Her performance in the final came two days after a 1-0 win over Cottey in which she struck out 12 and allowed four hits.
The Cougars will find out who, when and where they'll play the opening rounds of the NAIA National Championship Tournament during the tournament selection show, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
There are 10 opening-round sites that will have four teams at each site. The double-elimination tournament begins next Monday, with the winner of each site advancing to the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Georgia.
Baker (Kan.), Cumberlands (Ky.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Georgia Gwinnett , Marian (Ind.), Oklahoma City, Oregon Tech, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), Science and Arts (Okla.) and Southern Oregon are the host sites.
Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.
