Columbia College players celebrate after defeating No. 1 seed Cottey College to win the AMC softball tournament

Columbia players celebrate after defeating Cottey 1-0 to win the American Midwest Conference Tournament on Friday at Antimi Softball Complex.

 Cal Tobias/Missourian

Two graduates of Columbia high schools helped the Columbia College softball team to its sixth consecutive American Midwest Conference Tournament title Friday afternoon at Antimi Softball Complex.

Hickman alum Athena Wheeler hit a solo walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the fourth-seeded Cougars a 1-0 win over top-seeded Cottey. Rock Bridge alum Ella Schouten — the conference's Co-Pitcher of the Year — struck out 12 and allowed four hits in 107 pitches, her highest total of the season.

Cottey College starting pitcher Lacey Cruz pitches against Columbia College

Cottey pitcher Lacey Cruz throws against Columbia in the American Midwest Conference Tournament final Friday at Antimi Softball Complex. The Cougars won 1-0.
Columbia College players Emily King, left, and Chesney Luebbering have a discussion during the AMC championship game

Columbia catcher Emily King, left, talks to second baseman Chesney Luebbering during the American Midwest Conference Tournament final Friday at Antimi Softball Complex. The Cougars went on to win with a walk-off home run the following at-bat.
Cottey College left fielder Alyssa Montoya beats the throw to Columbia College player Chesney Luebbering in a game

Columbia first baseman Chesney Luebbering, left, stretches for a throw as Cottey left fielder Alyssa Montoya beats out an infield single in the American Midwest Conference Tournament final Friday at Antimi Softball Complex. The Cougars won 1-0.
Columbia College players dump water on designated player Athena Wheeler after she hit a game-winning home run over Cottey College

Columbia players dump water on designated player Athena Wheeler, middle, after she hit a walk-off home run against Cottey in the American Midwest Conference Tournament final Friday at Antimi Softball Complex.
  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.