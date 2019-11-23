If the blaring of the song “California Girls” by Katy Perry in Columbia College men’s soccer locker room postgame didn’t give it away already, the Cougars are Cali-bound.
The season continued for No. 2-seeded Columbia on Saturday afternoon at R. Marvin Owens Field, as the Cougars defeated Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 2-1 in the NAIA National Tournament opening round to punch their ticket to the round of 16 and improve to an unprecedented 21-0.
An own goal from a Nick Brandt cross in the 32nd minute, followed by a 51st minute header from Joe Spotanski after a pinpoint free kick by Lesia Thetsane put the Cougars in control and in front with a comfortable lead.
Things got a bit hairy after yellow cards, heavy tackles and even a shoving match ensued after the second score, eventually resulting in an 88th minute Eagles goal and a mad dash in the final two minutes to get an equalizer. But CC held on and will go to the round of 16 for the second time in three years.
It will be the fifth time in school history CC will play in the second round of the tournament, and coach John Klein and his team couldn’t be happier.
“The boys deserve it, for sure. I’m really excited,” Klein said. “We haven’t changed our system all year, don’t think we will now. It’s a great reward to go to California and see the best competition.”
Embry-Riddle entered the game as the nation’s No. 9 team in total goals scored (73) and had a target man in the middle, senior Mason Laaksonen, who sat in the top 20 nationally in scores (18).
Sure, Columbia has the nation’s highest number of shutouts (14) and fewest number of goals allowed (seven entering Saturday) to counter that. But even as Columbia saw Embry-Riddle beat Dalton State (Ga.) 2-1 in-person for a chance to play the Cougars on Friday, Klein knew the Eagles were going to be a tough opponent.
Embry-Riddle far outshot Columbia 15-8, but only narrowly had a shots on target advantage of 7-6. That’s where having the American Midwest Conference Player of the Year, goalkeeper Ryan Harrisskitt, came in handy for the Cougars. The Englishman made several big stops, especially in the second half, to keep CC’s two-goal cushion safe for most of the match.
“Not having a game yesterday helped us a lot,” Brandt said. “We were energized, none of us ran out of energy. I’m watching them last night, and they had to have been weared down. I mean, that’s a lot of energy and that’s a lot of toughness on their part.”
Embry-Riddle indeed played tough, but perhaps too tough. The second half was riddled with cautions and aggressive tackles, as Thetsane and Brett Bales were given yellow cards for the Cougars and Pedro Mena for the Eagles.
But the most heated moment of the game came after a hard challenge late in the second half, when CC’s Casey Bartlett-Scott and E-R’s Jacob Baker exchanged words and got into a shoving match. That, combined with the Cougars struggling to adjust after Thetsane was taken out for protection from a second yellow, left Klein disappointed at his team’s finish.
“That was bad,” Klein said. “I didn’t like that. I don’t think we managed the last 15 minutes of this match very well. We were getting a lot of players in, guys were getting tired ... on so many levels, we didn’t manage the last 15 minutes of that match. But in the end, we closed it out.”
Columbia will play Baker (Kan.) on Dec. 3 at a time to be determined in Irvine, California for a shot at the quarterfinals. The Wildcats defeated Tennessee Wesleyan 4-0 in their opening round match Saturday.