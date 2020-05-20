In Columbia, baseball will be back.
The adult softball leagues will return the week of June 7 for a 10-week season, according to the Columbia Parks and Recreation department. The 10-week season is two weeks longer than a typical season.
The Diamond Council of Columbia’s youth baseball and softball leagues will also begin play June 8, with leagues range from 4-year-olds through high schoolers.
Both leagues will have social distancing guidelines of six feet for people to follow during practices and games. Other guidelines include all athletes and spectators to be free of flu-like symptoms within the previous 72 hours of an event. There also won’t be any handshakes or high-fives during or after games, and there will be several restrictions during play. Those include players not being able to steal or move off base until the ball has crossed home plate.
Players must also stay six feet apart in dugouts, and baseballs and softballs will be sanitized each half-inning. Home plate umpires will also be stationed off to the side behind home plate to maintain a distance of six feet between the hitter and catcher.
On Monday, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department announced that gatherings of 50 people will be allowed beginning May 26, and lasting through June 22.
Players who would rather cancel their spring registration than be transferred into the 10-week league can contact the Parks and Recreation office.