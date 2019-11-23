After a hot start in the national tournament, Columbia College women’s soccer had good reason to be a confident bunch.
The Cougars blitzed past Taylor (Ind.) 4-1 in the NAIA National Tournament opening round Nov. 22, earning them a date with site hosts and fifth-seeded Martin Methodist Saturday for a shot both at the round of 16 and some sweet, sweet redemption.
The Redhawks beat the Cougars 2-0 in each team’s season opener on Aug. 23 in Columbia, a game where CC outshot the then seventh-ranked team in the country 17-16. Saturday was a chance for CC to get revenge on the NAIA’s biggest stage.
But Martin Methodist has been ranked in the top 10 all season and were on home turf for the rematch. The Cougars may have had the momentum, but the Redhawks had the ability and the hosts’ advantage on their side.
Goals from Laila Espamer and Mackenzie Stroebel made the difference in Martin Methodist’s 2-0 win Saturday over Columbia in Pulaski, Tennessee, ending the Cougars’ season at 19-4 overall and sending itself to the tournament’s second round in Orange Beach, Alabama.
CC head coach John Klein — who coached the game remotely in Columbia due to the men’s team playing later that day, sending texts to assistants when necessary — thought that the strain associated with playing twice in two days, plus sloppy field conditions due to rain in the area especially hurt his squad.
“Frustrating for the girls, (but) that’s the game, you know?” Klein said. “The format’s not really good for the girls’ side. The field was slop today and I think their legs were heavy. They were there to put it away, we weren’t.”
CC, who was No. 3 in the NAIA in goals (98) entering Saturday, was shutout for only the third time this season. But the Cougars certainly had their share of attacking chances; with seven shots on target, the offense was there, but all seven attempts on goal were saved by Redhawks keeper Gabby Kennedy.
Klein thought that it came down to how Martin Methodist played defensively, shutting down Columbia’s wings and neutralizing any cross attempts, bothering his team and preventing them from getting into an offensive groove.
“The same system (against Taylor) wasn’t going to work against Martin Methodist,” Klein said. “They played a little deeper. There wasn’t as much space in the corners. We could’ve played more in the midfield ... we could’ve held onto the ball a little bit more. Was their soccer a little bit better? Yeah. Were they fresher? Yeah. But in the end ... tough way to go out, but only one team wins the whole thing.”
Saturday marks the end of both a historic season and the end of an era for CC women’s soccer.
The Cougars’ 16-game winning streak, from a 5-0 win vs. Lyon on Sept. 21 to Friday’s tournament opener, lasted over two months and is a new school record. But perhaps the most crushing loss will be the graduation of six senior starters, including current American Midwest Conference Player of the Year Kelsey Mirts and the woman who won the award before her in 2018, Molly Klein.
It’ll be a monumental task for John Klein to have a fill-in for all the accolades the six seniors won over their careers. But he’s proud to have been a part of what they accomplished.
“It was such a core group for the four years,” Klein said. “Finals site for those girls would’ve been awesome. But, you know, they’ve left their legacy at Columbia College, and they’ll be proud alums for years and years and years.”