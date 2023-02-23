Columbia College men’s basketball (21-8, 12-4 AMC) cruised to a 90-66 victory over Lyon College (9-16, 4-12 AMC) in its AMC quarterfinals game at the Arena of Southwell Complex.

Coming in as No. 1 in the tournament, Columbia was expected to easily handle its business but, at least at first, it seemed like it might be a harder job than anticipated.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you