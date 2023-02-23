Columbia College men’s basketball (21-8, 12-4 AMC) cruised to a 90-66 victory over Lyon College (9-16, 4-12 AMC) in its AMC quarterfinals game at the Arena of Southwell Complex.
Coming in as No. 1 in the tournament, Columbia was expected to easily handle its business but, at least at first, it seemed like it might be a harder job than anticipated.
A little over halfway through the first half, Columbia was only leading the contest by five points. Lyon continued to attack the paint with some success.
The Cougars shot 53.85% from 3-point range in the first half, which helped them secure a 44-33 lead going into halftime.
Many of those three’s came from players making an extra pass to find open shooters on the perimeter.
Columbia began to pull away as the second half began, and Lyon never fought its way back into the game.
The Cougars played excellent defense in the second half, holding Lyon to under 30% shooting from the field and 25% from 3-point range.
A key reason for Columbia’s success was the contributions of junior forward Marlon Allen. This is Allen’s first season with the Cougars, and he accrued 21 points and 16 rebounds over the course of the contest.
On the season, Allen has averaged 7.4 points per game and 6 rebounds per game.
Allen and his 16 rebounds added to a total of 49 rebound for the team, 15 of them offensive rebounds. Controlling the glass and giving the team opportunities off of offensive rebounds led to 12 second chance points for the Cougars.
Columbia will now move on to its semifinals game where it will play against No. 5 William Woods University (15-12, 8-8 AMC).
William Woods defeated Williams Baptist 82-65 to move on to the semifinals against the Cougars.
The last time these two teams met on Feb. 11, William Woods eked out a narrow 66-65 win over Columbia with the game coming down to the final minute.
In that game, Columbia only managed to shoot 36.4% from 3-point range. The Cougars will now look to continue their hot shooting from behind-the-arc that was present during their quarterfinals game.
The semifinals matchup between Columbia and William Woods will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Arena of Southwell Complex.