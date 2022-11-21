Columbia soccer fans gather to cheer for U.S. in draw with Wales

From left, Eric Parsons, Adlai Williams, Laron Williams, Jim Williams, Abe Williams and Andrew Williams react to a missed goal by Team USA during the team’s opening World Cup match against Wales on Monday at International Tap House in Columbia.
Josh Blackman, center, watches Team USA’s opening World Cup match against Wales on Monday at International Tap House in Columbia. The match marks Team USA’s first World Cup appearance in eight years, and the Welsh team’s first in more than 60.
Kelly Wilson reacts to a goal by the Netherlands in their game against Senegal on Monday at International Tap House in Columbia. Wilson said she was rooting for Senegal, which lost the match 2-0. “I’ve lived half my life in African countries, so I always root for African countries,” she said. “It’s never a likely story, but we hope.”
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.