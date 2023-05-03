Ella Schouten (mug)

Ella Schouten

 Courtesy of Columbia College Athletics

Columbia College softball defeated Cottey 1-0 on Wednesday in Columbia in its opening game of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.

The Comets came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed and won their first match against No. 8 seed Lyon 8-0. They remain in contention in the double-elimination format.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720