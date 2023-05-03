Columbia College softball defeated Cottey 1-0 on Wednesday in Columbia in its opening game of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
The Comets came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed and won their first match against No. 8 seed Lyon 8-0. They remain in contention in the double-elimination format.
No. 5 Columbia came into the game as the underdog but managed to walk away with the victory through an excellent pitching performance.
Sophomore Ella Schouten, a Rock Bridge grad, had 12 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout.. In total, Schouten gave up just four hits to Cottey.
The Cougars struggled at the plate, managing only three hits and one walk. It was junior Emily King who scored the sole run of the game, hitting a home run into left-center field in the fourth inning.
The Cougars will now have two chances to make the tournament finals. If they win their next matchup against No. 2 seed Missouri Baptist, they will qualify for the finals. If they lose, they will have to defeat the winner of Central Baptist and Cottey to qualify for the championship game.
Columbia's game against Missouri Baptist will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Antimi Softball Complex.
Cougars moves forward in AMC Tournament
Columbia College baseball defeated Central Baptist 8-2 in O'Fallon in its opening game of the AMC Tournament.
Junior Braden Desonia and sophomore Cayden Nicoletto hit back-to-back solo home runs in the fifth inning. Nicoletto added a two-run single in the seventh.
Sophomore Bryce Taylor pitched all nine innings for the Cougars, ending the game with 93 pitches thrown. The only two runs Taylor gave up came in the ninth inning, and he finished with six strikeouts and one walk.
Columbia now moves on to play No. 1 seed Missouri Baptist, which won its previous game against Lyon 22-3. Even if Columbia was to lose its next game, the team will not be eliminated from the tournament as it functions under double-elimination rules.
The Cougars take on the Spartans at 10 a.m. Thursday at CarShield Field in O'Fallon.