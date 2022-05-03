Columbia College softball kicked off the American Midwest Conference tournament with an 8-0 shutout victory in five innings over Health Sciences and Pharmacy. The game was Columbia's 19th consecutive win, as well as the Cougars 46th straight win against an AMC opponent.
Health Sciences (14-18) had no answer for Cougars starter Lexi Dickerson, mustering just four total baserunners. Dickerson struck out eight of the 19 batters she faced and issued no free passes to secure the win.
Columbia (29-10) did most of its damage in the third, plating six runs in the frame, two of which came on a double from catcher Mackenzie Kasarda, who drove in three on the afternoon. Every starter for Columbia reached base.
The top-seeded Cougars will be back on the field at noon Wednesday at the Antimi Softball Complex where they will take on four-seed Hannibal-LaGrange.
CC men's golf comes up one stroke short in AMC championship
Columbia College men's golf finished tied for second in the AMC Championships, just one stroke behind Williams Baptist, which won its first AMC title.
Columbia shot a Round 1 score of 303 and Round 2 score of 304 for a total of 607. Columbia's top finisher was Noah Wilson, who shot a 1-over 73 in his first round and 3-over 75 in his second round, good for a total score of 4-over 148.
Wilson finished second in the individual standings.
With its tournament victory, Williams Baptist clinched a spot in the NAIA National Tournament that will be held May 17-20 in Silvis, Illinois.