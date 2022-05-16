A new setting made no difference for Columbia College softball as the Cougars picked up a 3-0 shutout victory over second-seeded Madonna on Monday in Henderson, Tennessee. The victory was Columbia's 24th straight.
Columbia (34-10) was led by Lexi Dickerson who pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and a walk in her seven innings of work. Madonna (31-8) was only able to advance a runner to second twice, and went down 1-2-3 in five different innings.
Dickerson picked up the win and moved to 12-3 on the season.
Pitching for Madonna was Maeson Schlaud who entered with a 20-2 record. Schlaud kept the Cougars off the board until the fifth inning when Jacey Meyer broke the tie with an RBI single to score Skyler Kauble.
Columbia tacked on an additional run in the sixth after a Madonna throwing error, and added its third and final run in the seventh on an Emily King RBI single. Schlaud took the loss for just the third time this season.
Columbia will take on No. 4-seeded Friends at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Henderson with a spot in the regional finals on the line.
CC baseball drops opening game in NAIA tournament
Columbia College baseball's third straight NAIA tournament appearance did not start out the way the Cougars hoped, as they dropped their opening-round matchup against Bryan College by a score of 15-9.
Columbia (38-13) had JP Schneider on the mound after a masterful outing against Lyon in the AMC tournament, but he was unable to replicate his success. After working a scoreless first, the Lions jumped all over Schneider, tagging him for five runs before he was pulled without recording an out in the second.
Bryan (28-26) scored eight runs in the second, three in the third and another two in fifth to take a 13-0 lead over the Cougars. Five Lion batters recorded multiple hits, including Daniel Dryden who went 4 for 5 with a team-high five RBI.
Columbia scored nine runs late in the game, even making it a 13-9 game after the seventh, but two runs from Bryan in the top of the ninth further salted away the hopes of a comeback. David Dell had a nice outing for the Cougars, going 3 for 3 with a walk, two RBI and a home run.
Columbia will face off against third-seeded Taylor at noon Tuesday in Upland, Indiana, in an elimination game.