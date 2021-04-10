Columbia College softball had no problems in dispatching crosstown rival Stephens in a rainy doubleheader Saturday, shutting down the Stars 6-1, then 12-0 in five innings.
Columbia (21-5, 9-0 American Midwest Conference) overwhelmed Stephens (7-13, 4-8) twice to improve its winning streak to 17 games. The Cougars went for 22 combined hits while only letting the Stars conjure eight total in the two games.
In the first game, however, it was Stephens that opened the scoring. The Stars held the Cougars without a run for four innings before knocking in one of their own in the bottom half, with Lauren Huskey going home when she first hit a double to reach base, then scored off of a missed catch from Columbia pitcher Alyssa Roll.
That was the last run Stephens would score all day.
Avgustina Arbova’s fifth-inning RBI single tied the game. Then, a sacrifice fly from Mackenzie Kasarda scored Columbia’s first run of a four-run sixth inning, with a two-RBI double from Allison Keen and another Arbova RBI single accounting for the other three.
Columbia’s final run of the first game came in the seventh inning when Carli Buschjost, who reached base on a walk, stole a base then scored on Stephens catcher Alyssa Wilmoth’s wild throw.
Roll — error aside — was efficient on the mound, striking out four and allowing just four hits to earn the complete-game win. Stars hurler Clara Pyle also went the distance, but allowed four earned runs on 11 hits.
In Game 2, Columbia’s bats got hot from the start. The Cougars scored in each of the game’s five innings as they mercy-ruled the Stars quickly.
Columbia scored two runs each in the first and second innings, with two-run homers from Keen and Taylor Barnes, respectively. Keen got her second homer — a solo shot — in the third inning, then Kacy Bergfield’s sacrifice fly to score Buschjost got another runner home in the fourth.
But it was the Cougars’ six-run fifth inning that officially put the game to bed. Four different players — Kaylie Kaufman, Karolina Arbova, Buschjost (two) and Kasarda (two) — had RBI hits to push CC past the 10-run threshold.
Columbia starter Lexi Dickerson had more strikeouts (five) than hits allowed (four) as she pitched a five-inning shutout. Stephens’ pitching pair of Jamie Wittmer and Cassidy Filipiak struggled, allowing 11 earned runs on 11 hits.
Columbia returns to play with a doubleheader against William Woods at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday in Fulton. Stephens travels to Missouri Baptist for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.
Missouri tennis loses to LSU
Missouri tennis fell 4-1 in a Southeastern Conference matchup with LSU in its regular-season finale in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
MU’s (15-15, 1-12 SEC) lone singles victory came from a 6-0, 6-2 win by Bronte Murgett over Taylor Bridges in the opening match. However, LSU secured the final three points via Paris Corley’s 6-3, 6-1 decision over Serena Nash, Nina Geissler’s 6-1, 6-1 result over Romary Cardenas and Samantha Bucykx’s 6-2, 6-2 sweep of Gabby Goldin.
In doubles, LSU stormed back from a one-match deficit to take the point. MU’s duo of Murgett and Marta Oliviera beat the home Tigers’ pair of Maggie Cubitt and Safiya Carrington 6-2, but the visitors didn’t hold the lead. Corley and Bridges’ 6-3 win over Ellie Wright and Elys Ventura tied the series, then LSU’s 6-4 win by Eden Richardson and Anna Loughlan over Cardenas and Valentina Vasquez clinched it.
Missouri rests for over a week before SEC Championship play begins April 19 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.