Columbia College softball competed in the first day of the McPherson Classic, opening the weekend with a 3-2 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan. The Cougars got back to the .500 mark on the season with the victory.
Columbia (8-8) picked up the win behind yet another superb effort from freshman starter Ella Schouten. She pitched a complete game, giving up four hits, one walk and two runs to improve her record to 6-2 on the season. Oklahoma Wesleyan (10-6) batters struck out nine times against Schouten.
The Cougars did all of their damage in the bottom of the fourth, tagging Eagles starter Sarah Brown with three runs in the frame. Athena Wheeler led the inning off with a home run to tie the game at one followed by a Karolina Arbova walk and an Avgustina Arbova two-run blast that would ultimately be the decider.
The Eagles got a run back in the sixth. An Arbova error put runners on second and third with one out, but Schouten managed get a groundout from Bailey Zornes that turned into an inning-ending double play when pinch runner Lacey Coffman was thrown out at home.
Schouten slammed the door in the seventh with a three up, three down frame to secure the Cougar victory.
Columbia will play a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday in McPherson, Kansas, against Morningside before taking on Friends at 12:15 p.m.