Columbia College baseball looked like it was on its way to sweep its doubleheader against Missouri Baptist. That was until the eighth inning of Game 2.
With a two-run lead, the Cougars gave up five runs, and instead of extending their winning streak to 13, they fell in a game for the first time since March 21.
Columbia (22-5, 11-3 American Midwest Conference) split its doubleheader with Missouri Baptist on Friday in Columbia, winning the first game of the day 10-4 in seven innings and falling in the second game 9-6.
The top of the eighth in Game 2 was the first time the Cougars had trailed the entire day. They breezed through the first matchup, scoring 10 runs in the first three innings, with the top of their batting lineup providing most of the firepower.
The third batter Dalton Bealmer had an RBI in all of his first three trips to the plate, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the third. Kendrick Delima matched Bealmer’s RBI total of three in the game but managed it in the first two innings. All of Columbia’s first five batters drove at least one player home in the game.
Missouri Baptist would threaten a comeback in the fifth inning, putting up four runs, but the Cougars were able to hold the Spartans off to pick up the first game.
The Spartans’ comeback attempt in Game 2 was far more effective.
The Cougars again got off to a fast start. Kenny Piper hit a home run on the second pitch of the game. Delima followed suit three at-bats later with a two-run homer. Bealmer and David Dell both drove home runners, and Columbia put up a five-run first inning.
At the top of eighth, relief pitcher Jake Deakins was on with the Cougars two-runs up. He gave two runs in ⅔ of an inning to make it a tie game before being replaced by Conner Darnell, who lasted just ⅓ of an inning. By the time he was replaced by Noah Skaggs, CC was down three.
There would be no late comeback for the Cougars, and with the split doubleheader Columbia’s winning run ended at 12.