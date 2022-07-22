On Friday, Columbia Supreme faced off against Knights Dame in Pool A of the 6th grade Show-Me State basketball game. The game ended 37-12 in favor of team Columbia Supreme.
Columbia Supreme coach Ellie Johnson shared her thoughts on what worked well for the team.
“We really focused on moving our feet when the ball was in the air instead of waiting for the someone to catch the ball and then moving,” Johnson said.
When asked about what worked well for them this game, Johnson pointed to a team-orientated approach.
“It was really just them being teammates because if they’re not going to be teammates and not sharing the ball, it’s not going to work,” Johnson said. “If everyone’s confident in what they’re doing and where they’re supposed to be, the game goes smoothly.”
Columbia Supreme dominated the first half comfortably, playing solid on the defensive end and expanded its lead by a larger point differential by the end of the second half.
According to team manager Jayco Jones, Columbia Supreme utilized zone defense which played a crucial part in its win.
In the end, Columbia Supreme's defense was the driving force in the comfortable 25-point win.