Columbia College baseball swept its doubleheader against Central Baptist. The Cougars clinched the No. 2 seed in the American Midwest Conference Tournament with the sweep.
Columbia (35-9, 15-5) found itself in a quick 2-0 deficit in the first inning before responding with a six spot in the bottom of the frame to take a commanding lead that it wouldn't relinquish.
Central Baptist (24-26, 9-11) pitchers hit five Columbia batters in the contest, and the Cougars capitalized, plating nine runs throughout the game. First baseman Kole Ficken drove in a team-high three runs for the Cougars.
Columbia starter Dan Fick turned in a solid outing, pitching six of the seven innings and surrendering two unearned runs in the 9-3 victory. Fick picked up the win to move to 6-2 on the year.
The second game was a blowout 11-0 victory for the Cougars that was over after the first inning. Columbia put up eight runs in the first , sending 11 batters to the dish. The Mustangs committed three errors in the frame, and Columbia capitalized with seven base hits.
Four Cougars had multiple hits in the game, with Indy Stanley leading the way going 3 for 4 including an RBI triple.
Cougars starter Bryce Taylor cruised through six innings, allowing just four total baserunners and striking out 10 batters. Taylor picked up the win and now sits at 5-2 on the season.
Columbia will wrap up its series against Central Baptist at 10 a.m. Saturday at Battle .