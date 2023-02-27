Columbia College women’s basketball, coming in as the No. 1 seed in the American Midwest Conference, won the conference tournament after defeating No. 2 seed Missouri Baptist 73-56 in the title game Monday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Columbia (26-4, 18-2) cruised through its road to the finals, never trailing in the quarterfinal or semifinal games.
Missouri Baptist (24-5, 18-3) presented a much more difficult challenge for the Cougars in the first half. The Spartans jumped out to an eight-point lead by the end of the first quarter.
Finding themselves in an unfamiliar position, the Cougars kept it close throughout the second quarter. They gained the lead for a short time before heading into the locker room down by one point.
Columbia took the lead by the end of the third quarter before securing a double-digit lead and closing out the game in the fourth quarter to seal its tournament victory.
Columbia’s top scorer was sophomore DeLaney Horstman, who scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds — both of which were game highs.
Horstman averaged 9.4 points this season, and her 20 in the championship game were her season high. The 11 rebounds from Horstman also made a difference in the game, with Columbia outrebounding Missouri Baptist 45-31.
This is Columbia’s third win over Missouri Baptist this season, giving the Spartans their only three losses to AMC opponents.
It was also the Cougars’ seventh conference championship win, which is now two more than any team in AMC history.
The Cougars and Spartans both have earned automatic bids to the NAIA Championship. The bracket is set to be revealed Thursday, and first-round play begins at a to-be-announced site next Tuesday.