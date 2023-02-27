Columbia College women’s basketball, coming in as the No. 1 seed in the American Midwest Conference, won the conference tournament after defeating No. 2 seed Missouri Baptist 73-56 in the title game Monday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.

Columbia (26-4, 18-2) cruised through its road to the finals, never trailing in the quarterfinal or semifinal games.

