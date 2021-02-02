Columbia College men’s basketball made sure not to let a defeat from its rival linger for long.
Columbia avenged Thursday’s loss against rival William Woods with a 68-56 win Tuesday on the back of a strong second-half performance.
Columbia scored 41 points in the second half, just six points fewer than it did in the entire game Thursday. Freshman Harrison Vickers led Columbia with 18 points, most of them coming in a low-scoring first half, which Columbia coach Tomas Brock said was vital for his team.
“Harrison Vickers was really good for us tonight, especially in the first half,” Brock said. “He helped us stay in it.”
After their road match Saturday against Lyon College was postponed, the Cougars had to face the Owls in back-to-back games. But after falling 54-47 in its matchup Thursday with William Woods, Columbia was able to repair the damage and bounce back with a hard-fought win at Southwell Complex.
Columbia’s record against William Woods had been trending in the wrong direction. Tuesday’s win moved its advantage to 24-6 in the series, but five of the six defeats have come in the past four years.
Turning that record around was of paramount importance to the Cougars (12-4, 6-2 American Midwest Conference) as Thursday’s defeat saw them lose their spot at the top of the AMC.
In the first matchup Thursday, William Woods used its significant height advantage to dominate the paint, and utilized a high-pressure, man-to-man defense that seldom gave Columbia’s best shooters any time.
If it isn’t broken, why change it?
Tuesday’s matchup shared many of the same characteristics. William Woods drove into the paint frequently, pressing Columbia and the AMC’s points per game leader Tony Burks any time he came into possession.
In the first half, William Woods dominated nearly every major statistical category. The Owls had 22 rebounds to the Cougars’ 14, 11 turnovers against 5, outscored them in the paint 10-4 and on second-chance points 5-0.
Columbia compounded this with an ugly mark from the free-throw line (55.6%) while shooting 9-of-26 from inside the 3-point arc.
Despite that, Columbia stood firm and entered the half with a 27-24 lead. A late 8-0 run, thanks to back-to-back 3s by Harrison Vickers and Beau Washer and a buzzer-beater from Cameron Vanleer gave them the advantage.
But the Cougars still needed to show improvement. Brock pushed to his team that he wanted its defense to aid the offense.
“Our defense helped our offense to get some turnovers and steals,” Brock said. “The players tried to string defensive stops, and we tried to get the best look we can whether in the paint or with jump shots.”
William Woods coach Charles Belt agreed, citing Columbia’s steals as an important factor in the result.
“They have 13 steals; they did a great job of digging in the post,” Felt said.
Many of the statistics that William Woods dominated in earlier read favorably for Columbia by the end of the game.
Columbia picked up 20 second-half rebounds to William Woods’ 16 and 14 points in the paint to the opposition’s 12 as the Cougars improved their play. Columbia’s foul shooting improved after the break, too: its free-throw percentage soared in the second half to a final of 71.9%.
Belt said that this level of quality is what you have to expect when a team comes to Columbia.
“You have to create your own luck, and Columbia did a really good job of that. It was important for them to get this win, and they played like it,” Belt said. “That’s championship pedigree, that’s just how they go.”
Burks put up 17 points, with 15 coming in the second half, but it was Jack Fritsche’s influence that turned the game on its head.
The senior from Germany hit back-to back 3s within 40 seconds of each other, silencing chants of defense on the William Woods bench and extending Columbia’s lead to 12 with 10:15 remaining — its first double-digit lead of the game.
“Jack did a good job,” Brock said. “It was not a great first half (from Fritsche), but he hit a couple big shots that helped us.”
Next up for Columbia is Missouri Baptist, which it lost to earlier in the season, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Southwell Complex in Columbia.