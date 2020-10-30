Since Sept. 12, Columbia volleyball has had its season delayed twice due to the pandemic. The American Midwest Conference tournament has been pushed to the spring. Countless tweaks, adjustments, postponements and cancellations have been made to the schedule.
And in those 48 days, the Cougars (9-1, 4-1 AMC) have not lost a set.
Columbia continued that streak Friday afternoon against Benedictine College (7-6, 5-5 Heart Conference) .
The Cougars swept the Ravens for their eighth straight win. Between the postponements and recent blowouts, Columbia hasn't been challenged since early in the season.
"It's hard because you play yourselves all the time and you learn what everybody does," coach Allison Jones-Olson said. "It's the play another team (aspect) because you're not seeing somebody different all the time. You get comfortable with what your team does."
The streak was in danger in the third set. Down 21-14, the Ravens rattled off three straight points, causing a Columbia timeout. They got the score as close as 22-19 before the Cougars closed it out.
"In that last game we kind of got a little helter-skelter," Jones-Olson said. "We started just a little bit letting the ball come to us and playing it. We wanted to go a little faster than what the ball was, and we had to just wait on it a little bit. We just needed to refocus and finish."
The first 16 points of the first set were back and forth between the teams with the serving team losing every time. Columbia finally broke the pattern on an attack error by Katarina Vojvodic.
It was the break the Cougars needed. Columbia took its first lead on the next point and ended the match on a 17-4 run as Luisa Ferreira closed it out with two aces.
"That's when Lu was back and started serving and kind of controlling what they were doing with our serve," Jones-Olson said. "We just played a little bit better defense. We figured out where they were hitting and put ourselves in position to dig and execute from there."
The second set contained fewer extremes; Columbia won the first four points and held Benedictine at an arm's length for much of the game, winning 25-19. After seemingly finding its stride on offense in the first set, Columbia hit .481 in the second. Jaqueline Silva had four kills and the Cougars overpowered the Ravens at the net for much of the last two sets.
"We hit really well and I think everybody on the front row, we terminated the ball extremely well this game," Jones-Olson said.
Columbia's next match is Nov. 6 against William Penn University.