Columbia College volleyball won both of its matches against Xavier (Louisiana) and Dakota Wesleyan 3-0 during the first day of the CC Hampton Inn Classic on Friday at the Southwell Complex.

The Cougars kept their hot start of the season going, as they have yet to drop a set so far in the young season. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700