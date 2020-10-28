Junior outside hitter Sidney Branson rose up for one of her patented powerful, blistering spikes in the second set of Columbia College volleyball’s match against Williams Baptist University on Wednesday.
It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for Branson, who entered the evening with 81 kills. But this one didn’t just get Columbia (8-1, 4-0 American Midwest Conference) a point.
Branson unleashed a fastball that slammed into the chest of Eagles freshman Keonna McClendon, briefly knocking the wind out of her. McClendon dropped her hands to her knees, taking a moment to recover.
Williams Baptist (3-6, 1-3), however, never recovered. Columbia won the set 25-10 and dominated almost start to finish to sweep the Eagles. The win was part of a Wednesday doubleheader, with the Cougars sweeping University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in the nightcap.
“It’s really crazy when that kind of stuff happens, and it’s fun, and it’s exciting,” Cougars freshman setter Cecilia Westfall said. “And I think that’s one of the best parts of the game because it’s such a momentum boost, so it makes everybody feel really good.”
Only in the third set was Columbia not in complete control. The Eagles hung around longer than they had in the previous two, taking an early lead and trading points before Columbia pulled away for a 25-18 win.
With the first set tied 4-4, Columbia looked to be shaking off the rust in its first match in nine days. A 21-3 run to close out the set quickly put that idea to rest. Jaqueline Silva had six kills and an ace on the run where many of the points didn’t last more than a few hits.
“Jackie went back there, put her serve in, and we just were very confident and controlled at that point,” Columbia coach Allison Jones-Olson said.
“We got back to basics and discipline and playing defense there at the end to finish.”
The second set firmly in hand after Branson‘s emphatic kill, Jones-Olson turned to her subs. Freshman Mikala Scott saw her first action of the season.
“We were feeling pretty good,” Jones-Olson said. “We were doing some nice things, so it allowed us to put a few extra people in.”
Columbia sweeps UHSP despite closer sets
For the first time all season Wednesday night, there was competition in Southwell Complex.
Real competition, not Columbia beating up on a near-winless opponent for an easy win. Taking on University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (6-7, 4-1), the Cougars’ usual relaxed energy was gone midway through the first set, replaced by one much edgier and more competitive.
And yet, the result was the same as usual.
Columbia had to scrap and claw more than usual against the Eutectics — and the individual sets were closer — but by the end of the night, the Cougars had their seventh sweep of the season. Only this one was over one of the top teams in the conference.
“It felt really good, honestly,” freshman libero Olivia Skipworth said. “I felt like we played well together as a team, and it’s been a long time since we’ve played together on the court. But we just try to practice how we play, and I feel like that really helped us tonight.”
UHSP entered the match with more recent game experience than Columbia. The Cougars were inactive for almost a month with COVID-19 concerns, while the Eutectics have played most of their schedule. The Cougars won the first set 25-20, their smallest margin of victory in a set since Sept. 12.
“They’ve been playing really well, and they have a lot of matches,” Jones-Olson said. “They’ve played a lot of outside competition, plus a lot of conference games, so they have been working together really well.”
Columbia has typically controlled games with its play at the net, but the Eutectics matched much of the Cougars’ production up front throughout the game. UHSP had six blocks and dropped several shots through Columbia’s tall front line.
“We started out hitting the same areas that we hit in the first game, and their defense matched up to those areas,” Jones-Olson said. “We had to figure out how to move that.”
Much of the match was characterized by runs. Tied at 12 in the second set, Columbia reeled off four straight points. UHSP quickly closed the gap with a 4-1 run of its own.
Columbia eventually took a 24-20 lead before winning, doing it fittingly when Westfall dropped a shot right between two Eutectics at the net.
“It’s just pretty much where they line up their block, you just have to find the holes,” she said. “It’s a little difficult because the defender on their side was really talented as well.”
The Cougars hit .309 as a team. Luisa Ferreira had 42 assists. Branson had 13 kills, while Silva added 10 of her own.
Columbia’s next game will be Friday against Benedictine College at home.