To win a conference tournament once is an achievement. To win in consecutive years is being steady. But to win three times in a row is a borderline dynasty.
So, what does winning a conference tournament five times running mean? Columbia College women’s soccer accomplished that feat Thursday afternoon in a win over Missouri Baptist, and CC coach John Klein had thoughts on what it meant.
“Consistency,” Klein said. “I think that says a lot for the program and for the school that we can attract high-level athletes year-in and year-out.”
In a 2-0 win in the American Midwest Conference Tournament final at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia, top-seeded CC earned its school-record 15th-straight victory without a loss or draw in another dominant display.
Senior Kelsey Mirts scored her 21st goal in 21 games in the seventh minute, with sophomore Allison Floyd doubling the Cougars’ lead in the 58th minute with a goal going in directly from a cross on the right wing.
But like most Klein-coached teams, defense is a priority, and CC did its work on that end, too. Columbia outshot the third-seeded Spartans 13-3, not letting MBU get a single shot on goal the entire game.
The shutout was the Cougars 13th of the season, which ties them for first in the nation.
“I think that’s a hard thing to do,” Mirts said about winning the conference tournament five years straight, “and I think it’s really cool that our group did it. Just doing it one time is hard. Going forward, that’s really going to say something out of all of us, like even out of college.”
Missouri Baptist came into Columbia a different team from when the two programs met in the regular season on Oct. 2, a 4-0 Cougars win.
Since that shutout in St. Louis, the Spartans were on a school-record 10-game winning streak, a remarkable achievement considering MBU started the season 0-7. Needing a win Thursday for an auto-bid to the NAIA National Tournament, the Spartans battled like a team with their backs against the wall because, well, they were.
“I think they were a little bit better, a little bit hungrier,” Klein said. “They fought hard. They fought like it was their last opportunity. Still, we beat them 4-0 (in St. Louis) and I feel like we could’ve scored a few more goals today. But they definitely fought until the very end.”
With the amount of quality players Columbia has on its roster, though, it’s going to take more than just momentum to upend the Cougars.
CC cleaned house in winning AMC awards, well-deserved as the clear cream of the crop in the conference all season. Mirts, second in the AMC in goals and first in assists, won the AMC Player of the Year award, while Jewel Morelan also notched an award as the conference’s Freshman of the Year.
Six Cougars made first-team All-AMC while Klein capped it off with the fourth AMC Coach of the Year award of his career. But Klein didn’t heap praise on himself, instead choosing to dish it out to his squad.
“I’m really proud of that group,” Klein said. “We’re losing a great group of seniors, but we had a great group of freshmen come in this year. I think they’re going to continue with the tradition of being a really great soccer program.”
Columbia now awaits its opening-round opponent in the NAIA National Tournament; the selection show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, with games to be played at host sites the following Friday and Saturday.
The women haven’t played a NAIA Top 25 opponent since the last loss, a 3-1 defeat to then-No. 5 Benedictine (Kan.) on Sept. 11. But Mirts was adamant in saying that this is a more mature, different team than the one that finished nonconference play 3-3, and that it’s ready to take on the country in the tourney.
“Our beginning of the season was super difficult,” Mirts said. “I think those honestly did prepare us pretty well for what we’re going to be playing in a week from now. We have a lot of new players ... but they’ve matured well throughout the season. So I think we’re going to be alright going forward.”