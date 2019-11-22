It's one thing to put up three goals in less than 15 minutes against an inferior regular season opponent.
It's another to put up three goals in less than 15 minutes in a win-or-go-home match in the NAIA National Tournament. But that's precisely what Columbia College women's soccer did in Pulaski, Tennessee, on Friday afternoon.
The unseeded Cougars cruised past opening round opponent Taylor (Ind.) in a 4-1 win at Martin Methodist College, scoring three goals in the third, 10th and 17th minutes on three successive shots to put the Trojans in a hole for most of the match.
American Midwest Conference Player of the Year Kelsey Mirts was first to convert, notching her 22nd goal in 22 games with a short-range strike. Senior Emma Laney — in just her third goal of the season — scored next with a wonderful curling strike outside the 18-yard box.
While seniors scored the first two, it was freshmen that rounded out the Cougars' scoring. Brooke Schneider netted with her left foot from about 10 yards out to score the Cougars' third goal, then Brianna Heath, just 12 seconds after CC conceded a goal of its own, tapped in a crossbar rebound to get the Cougars' fourth.
The superb start was exactly the type of fire that Columbia coach John Klein wanted to see from his squad. He remarked that he didn't want Friday to be a "90-minute match" and got his wish.
"Such a great feeling to see all those goes go in," Klein said. "It was a great start that allowed us to get some other girls in and keep some fresh legs. It gives the girls a lot of confidence."
Weather conditions also played a major role in the match. Rain started to fall around the time of CC's third goal, which Klein said coincided with a strong wind gust at his team's backs that gave them a huge advantage.
The Cougars didn't score again in the first half — Klein had subbed out many starters to keep the team energetic for the second half — but the fact that Taylor was already in a demoralizing position down three goals, adding the factor of the wind whipping them directly in the face was a double whammy.
Once the field switched and CC now had to play into the wind for the final 45 minutes, Klein described his team as feeling "kind of stuck." Columbia had 11 shots in the second half, but it was his team's planning for every situation that Klein thought made a huge difference when preventing Taylor from gaining momentum.
"We were set organizationally," Klein said. "We were set for their goal kicks, punts ... we were prepared the way we wanted to be for every set play. Our girls fought for every ball ... (and we) have a good chance of winning tomorrow if they play the way they did today."
Saturday, CC plays the hosts in No. 5-seeded Martin Methodist, a squad that knows the Cougars well. The two battled in Columbia on Aug. 23 in each team's season opener, with the Redhawks coming out on top 2-0 despite CC having more total shots.
It's highly likely more than a few Martin Methodist players watched the match on home turf Friday to scout the teams, and Klein knew it. He's expecting the Redhawks will be seeing a different team at 1 p.m. Saturday than the one they saw in August.
Only this time, the stakes are heightened: A trip to the round of 16 is on the line for the winner.
"I hope that they're a little concerned," Klein said. "They're a good soccer team, but I think that our girls enter this match with a ton of confidence. Our girls will be pushing to win and earn a trip to Orange Beach (Alabama, where the NAIA Tournament second round is located)."