On March 11, Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, triggering a wave of cancellations and postponements that rippled through the sports world.
As the NBA swiftly shut down for a then-undetermined amount of time, Columbia women’s basketball coach Taylor Possawlcq texted his assistants, preparing for the harsh inevitability that they would lose their season too.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics canceled its winter championships the next day, abruptly closing the book on the Cougars’ 25-7 season. Now, the 2020-21 campaign grows closer in a very different world. Columbia has a new set of obstacles to deal with that go far beyond the court.
“They’re eager, but it’s a nervous eager,” Possail said. “There’s been days where you can tell they’re all just relieved, and there are days that other things have their mind. And as a coaching staff, we have to understand that we have to adjust. A big thing for us in our program is adjustments.”
One of those the adjustments the Cougars will have to make will be dealing with the losses of guard Jordan Alford and forward Raegan Wieser. Both were four-year starters and NAIA All-Americans last year. Columbia’s defense has the potential to improve in their absence, and Possail has revamped the offensive system to adapt to a new collective skillset. The question is who will step up to replace the duo — both their 25 points per game and their leadership.
“It’s tough to replace kids like that, but with that comes a new challenge, that is, ‘Who is gonna be the next All-American for Columbia?'” Possail said. “Who’s gonna be the next person that steps up and takes their seat at the head of the table?’ We have a couple girls that are vying for that spot. We have a couple girls that are very confident in what they do and feel that it’s now their team.”
Geena Stephens will make her case to be that replacement when the Cougars’ season opens Wednesday against Benedictine College. The senior started all 32 games in 2019-20, averaging 6.8 points per game on 52.7% shooting. She was also named to the American Midwest Conference All-Defensive Team.
“She’s a kid who believes, and I think should believe, that it’s her group now,” Possail said. “She’s a kid who’s been practicing extremely well, but a great leader for us doing the little things. We always could see with Geena the talent was there. She’s had to put it together. She’s a phenomenal athlete, by far the best athlete I’ve seen, and it was just matching her athleticism with her skillset.”
The development of sophomore guard Mackenzie Dubbert will be another key to the Cougars’ success. As a secondary scoring option last year, she established herself as a knockdown 3-point shooter, shooting 44% from beyond the arc. She’ll try to build on that as more of a focal point in the offense this season.
“She’s another one who back from her sophomore year, you can tell is just a more confident player, a more vocal player and someone who we’re really relying on at this point as really one of the most experienced players coming back even in her sophomore year,” Possail said.
Columbia’s first game was originally scheduled for Oct. 24 before being postponed due to coronavirus issues. The late October to early November start is mostly in line with a normal year, although they lost practice time in the fall, which added a wrinkle to a team already trying to get accustomed to new personnel.
“Normally, we try to start clicking in end-of-January,” Possail said. “It might be later than that this year before you can actually get clicking. You may not click at all this year.”