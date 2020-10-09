Columbia College women's basketball is tied for the No. 1 ranking in the preseason American Midwest Conference coaches' poll. The men's team came in at No. 5 in its respective survey.
The women's team picked up five out of 10 possible first-place votes, with the other five going to Lyon College. The Cougars will bring back AMC all-defensive forward Geena Stephens but be without All-Americans Jordan Alford and Raegan Wieser, who have graduated.
Central Baptist College is No. 1 on the men's side with six first-place votes. It went 20-12 last season, losing to CBC in the conference semifinals.
Neither the men's nor women's schedule has been released.