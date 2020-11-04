Before the season started, one of the biggest questions Columbia College women’s basketball coach Taylor Possail had was when his players would gain enough chemistry to play together at a high level, or as he phrased it, when they would click.
Typically, Possail said as he enters his fourth season on the Columbia sideline, the team clicks around late January. But in a season with as many externalities as this one, he didn’t know when it would happen.
The Cougars didn’t click against Benedictine on Wednesday night. But even while down multiple players because of injuries and having only four practices under their belt after a brief COVID-19-related setback, they did enough to win 72-61.
“The amount of girls that stepped up for us tonight was huge,” Possail said. “There were girls playing roles they weren’t used to. There were girls playing minutes for the first time in their career. We found a way to win as a team, which was huge.”
Turnovers were a problem for the Cougars (1-0), even as they built a double-digit lead. Columbia couldn’t consistently break the Ravens’ (1-1) full-court pressure, attempting everything from full-court baseball passes to edging up the floor with quick, short exchanges.
“(Benedictine coach Chad Folsom) knew we were weak,” Possail said. “He knew we were shorthanded. He knew we had only practiced four times. We had a feeling it was coming. We worked on it yesterday, and I credit him for putting that in and really challenging us on that.”
The Cougars committed 23 turnovers in total. Six of those came in the first five minutes of the second half as Benedictine tried to take advantage of the Cougars’ lack of personnel.
The Ravens’ 3-point shooting also kept them in the game in the first half. Swinging the ball around the perimeter, Benedictine kept Columbia’s 2-3 zone moving and off balance en route to a 5-for-13 performance from beyond the arc in the first half. But it didn’t keep the hot hand going, shooting just 1-for-11 from downtown in the second.
“A big stress for us was to get rid of the 3-point shooting,” Possail said. “We kept saying, ‘Run the 3-point shooters off the line. Make them put the ball on the floor. Make them shoot that 15-foot corner shot.’ That’s a tough shot. I don’t care who’s shooting it. Larry Bird can be out there, and that’s a tough one.”
As the lone freshman in the starting lineup, Mallory Shetley was a key piece of the Cougar offense. The 6-foot forward was occasionally used to handle the ball, but she did most of her damage in the paint.
She drew fouls under the basket and converted both free throws on consecutive possessions in the last three minutes of the first half. On the next possession, she drew another foul, this time making the field goal as well. The single-handed 7-0 run helped give Columbia an 11-point lead going into the break.
“That is a young kid making big plays,” Possail said. “She put the team on her back for that two minutes, and I was really pleased with what I saw and got from her in that moment. Really changed the tide.”
Columbia’s next game will be against William Penn University on Wednesday.