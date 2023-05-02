Columbia women’s golf is heading to the NAIA National Tournament after capturing its second straight American Midwest Conference title Tuesday in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Columbia shot 80-over 656 as a team. All five Cougars finished the final day in the top 10.
Columbia junior Sydney Willingham and graduate student Emily Strunck finished Day 2 of the tournament tied for first at 17-over-par 161.
Willingham won the tiebreaker against Strunck on the first playoff hole, giving the Rock Bridge alum her first individual conference championship.
Columbia’s Cassidy McAlpine took seventh, finishing three strokes behind Strunck and Willingham. Lillian Knipfel finished in eighth at 26-over 170.
The Cougars will compete in the NAIA National Tournament May 23-26 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
CC softball beats Owls in AMC Tournament
Columbia softball defeated William Woods 4-1 in the first round of the AMC Tournament at Antimi Softball Complex in Columbia.
The fourth-seeded Cougars (21-17, 15-5) took advantage of two errors by the fifth-seeded Owls (19-26, 12-8). William Woods starter Jessica Keilholz allowed four runs, but only one was earned in the loss.
Ella Schouten earned her 13th win of the season, allowing one unearned run on four hits in a complete-game effort. The Rock Bridge alum struck out seven and walked one.
Abigail Pringer added an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to give the Cougars a 4-0 lead.
Columbia next faces top-seeded Cottey at noon Tuesday at Antimi Softball Complex. The loser will play sixth-seeded Williams Baptist in an elimination game at 2 p.m., while the winner advances to play either second-seeded Missouri Baptist or third-seeded Central Baptist in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Stars’ season ends on first day of tournament
Stephens softball’s season ended after losing twice to be eliminated from the AMC Tournament.
The seventh-seeded Stars (16-26, 8-12) dropped their first game to Missouri Baptist 11-9. They then lost to Williams Baptist 21-10.
Trailing 11-5, Stephens scored four runs in the top of the seventh before coming up short in Game 1.
In Game 2, Stephens scored eight runs across the sixth and seventh innings to force extra innings, but the Eagles (19-30, 9-11) scored 11 runs in the top of the eighth to put the game out of reach.
Anabel Throckmorton, Avery Throckmorton and Ellie Kliethermes each recorded two RBI for Stephens in the second game.