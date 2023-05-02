Columbia women’s golf is heading to the NAIA National Tournament after capturing its second straight American Midwest Conference title Tuesday in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Columbia shot 80-over 656 as a team. All five Cougars finished the final day in the top 10.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.