Columbia College women's golf trailed Park (Mo.) by eight entering the final round of the WBU Battle at Big Creek on Tuesday.
By days end, it led the field by four.
The Cougars picked up their third win of the season, outscoring the Pirates by 12 on Tuesday to steal the win from the overnight leaders at Big Creek Country Club in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Columbia put together a second-consecutive 48-over team score of 336 to take the title, as Park struggled to a 60-over 348. CC ended up four strokes clear of the field at 96 over for the two rounds.
Emily Strunck led the scoring for the Cougars, posting a 7-over 79 on Tuesday — the low round of the day — to end the event 19 over and in fourth place. She finished four strokes behind individual winner Emma French of Williams Baptist.
Tolton Catholic grad Haleigh Berrey logged Columbia's next-best finish in eighth place after signing for back-to-back 11-over 83s.
Cassidy McAlpine followed a Monday 83 with a 13-over 85 on Tuesday to end the event in a tie for 11th.
Sydney Parrish and Rock Bridge grad Sydney Willingham matched scores for the second day in a row, with both players signing for 17-over 89 on Tuesday after 86s on Monday. They finished in a tie for 17th in the 40-player field.
Competing as individuals for Columbia, Carson Hall and McKenna Stumpf finished in a tie for 21st and 23rd, respectively.
The Cougars won both of their opening events of the season at the Missouri Valley College Fall Invitational on Sept. 14, and the Culver-Stockton Fall Invitational on Sept. 28. It is the program's first team victory of the spring, following second- and third- place finishes at their two previous events.
With Tuesday ending its final regular season event of the season, Columbia will take a win into the American Midwest Conference Championship scheduled for May 10-11 at Redfield Golf Course in Eugene.